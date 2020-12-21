Santa Claus is coming around town

Santa Claus will visit neighborhoods around Gypsum and Dotsero Tuesday evening from his perch atop the Gypsum Fire Department ladder truck.

With COVID-19 precluding the tradition of taking the kids to see Santa, the Gypsum Fire Department is bringing Father Christmas to neighborhoods around the community Tuesday night.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a Santa Parade is planned through the downvalley communities of Gypsum and Dotsero.

Santa won’t be making any stops or throwing candy, but he will wave to folks who venture out to the sidewalk or watch from front windows.

“Usually we bring Santa on a fire truck to the town Christmas tree lighting,” said Gypsum Fire Chief Justin Kirkland. “So since children can’t come to Santa, we thought why don’t we bring Santa to the kids.”

The parade will feature two to three fire trucks and will start at the Buckhorn Valley area and move westward through the evening.

“We are asking parents to keep a close eye on children and keep them on the sidewalks because, unfortunately, we won’t be stopping the trucks,” Kirkland said.

The department hopes that its new Spartan S180 pumper engine will be part of the parade. But Kirkland noted that depends on whether or not the new truck is called into service on Tuesday night.

The parade route will take the trucks on major streets through the following neighborhoods:

Buckhorn Valley

Cotton Ranch, Sky Legend

Chatfield Corners

Red Hill and Old Town

Eagle River Estates

Gypsum Estates

Stratton Flats

Two Rivers

Dotsero Mobile home park

Kirkland said prospective parade viewers should follow the Gypsum Fire Department and town of Gypsum Facebook pages for live updates about Santa’s progress. “That way little kids won’t be standing out there for too long in the cold, waiting for us to arrive,” Kirkland said.