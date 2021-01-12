Sarah Johnson and Sara Amberg take on new leadership roles at the Vail Valley Foundation

The Vail Valley Foundation announced that Sarah Johnson will take on a new role as senior vice president of philanthropy, and Sara Amberg will become the executive director of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 education organization.

“We have, in Sarah and Sara, two extraordinary people with a wide array of talents,” said Mike Imhof, the president of the VVF, in a news release. “During this historic time in our community and at our organization, we are fortunate to be able to have them each take on new and exciting challenges in their professional lives, so that we can better serve the community throughout all our work in arts, athletics, and education.”

Johnson had previously served as the Vail Valley Foundation’s senior vice president of education and the arts, and Amberg had served as director of sustainability, capacity and grants.

Johnson will now lead the Vail Valley Foundation’s philanthropic efforts and will retain oversight of the organization’s cherished Vail Dance Festival.

“This community is incredible for so many reasons, but perhaps most of all for its people,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing working with everyone in our community to ensure that the important work of the Vail Valley Foundation has strong support now, and for many years to come, and that our world-renowned Vail Dance Festival continues to thrive.”

Johnson’s career has spanned work in education, the arts, and law as well. Before coming to the Vail Valley Foundation, she was director of advancement and community engagement for Vail Mountain School. Previous to that, she served as general counsel and director of risk management for Augustana College. Johnson has her J.D. from DePaul University College of Law and her undergraduate degree in human and organizational development from Vanderbilt University. During and after college, Johnson worked in education both professionally, in service on several nonprofit boards, and as a volunteer throughout her career. Johnson grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa. She now lives in East Vail with her husband, Tait, and their two children, Gracie and Drew.

Amberg brings a wealth of experience to YouthPower365

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 is a 501c3 organization that provides extended learning across all ages of a young person’s development, from early childhood, through grade school, and into college and career-readiness. The organization also works closely with parents, families, and the community as a whole to help build strong bonds and a collective investment in our next generation.

Amberg takes the helm of the organization at a time when its services have become critically important to families and youth who are trying to navigate the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These extraordinary times require extraordinary efforts,” Amberg said. “And YouthPower365, side by side with the community, continue to go above and beyond to serve youth and families.”

Amberg credited her exceptionally hard-working and talented staff, volunteers, as well as a committed community of supporters for the success and creativity that have been hallmark of the organization’s COVID-19 response.