Seasonal closure of Gore Valley Recreation Trail slated for Monday

The seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will occur on Monday, Nov. 8, but could remain open past the targeted closure if weather conditions allow. The trail is closed during the first snowstorms of the season, which typically triggers deer and elk migration through the Mud Springs wildlife underpass that crosses under the trail.

The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate 70 create a significant safety concern, which also contributes to the closure.

Gates will be in place to indicate the trail’s closure, as well as signs explaining the requirement. The trail will reopen in the spring around April 15, as weather conditions allow.

Other recreation paths in Vail are not maintained during the winter and include sections of the Gore Valley Trail, Katsos Ranch area, Golden Peak area, Lionshead area and Cascade Village area.

For more information contact, Gregg Barrie with the town of Vail Public Works Department at 970-479-2337 or gbarrie@vailgov.com .