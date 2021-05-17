I-70 westbound near Edwards reopens after tractor-trailer fire extinguished

Firemen investigate a tractor trailer that caught fire on Interstate 70 near Wolcott on Monday morning, causing major traffic delays.

Special to the Daily

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): The fire has been extinguished and the road has reopened, according to EC Alerts.

Traffic was directed off Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 163 in Edwards due to a a semi tractor-trailer fire near Wolcott Monday morning.

Motorists were told to use U.S. Highway 6 as a detour. An alert went out at 7:16 a.m. first notifying Eagle County residents of the incident. A 9:00 a.m. alert later notified residents the road had reopened.

Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado Highway Patrol said the fire could have been caused by a malfunctioning brake system in the vehicle.

“We don’t believe this was hot brakes from Vail Pass,” he said.

Crews extinguishing a tractor trailer fire on I-70 outside Wolcott found ignited rolls of cardboard paper inside the trailer Monday morning. / Special to the Daily



The blaze ignited rolls of cardboard paper inside the trailer.