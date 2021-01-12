Shots of hope: Images of Eagle County residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine
By the end of the week, 5,800 Eagle County residents will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eagle County is in Phase 1B of the state’s inoculation rollout, which includes first responders, health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients and those 70 and older.
To get the most protection from the virus, a second shot is required 3-4 weeks after the first shot. Here are some photos of Eagle County residents who were thrilled to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Vail Health Hospital.
