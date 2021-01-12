 Shots of hope: Images of Eagle County residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Shots of hope: Images of Eagle County residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

  

 

Entertainer Helmut Fricker, a fixture in the Vail Valley for decades, gives a thumbs up after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Courtesy Vail Health

By the end of the week, 5,800 Eagle County residents will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eagle County is in Phase 1B of the state’s inoculation rollout, which includes first responders, health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients and those 70 and older.

To get the most protection from the virus, a second shot is required 3-4 weeks after the first shot. Here are some photos of Eagle County residents who were thrilled to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Vail Health Hospital.

Kathy Langenwalter and Dick Cleveland hold up their documentation showing they have received their initial dose of the vaccine.
Courtesy Vail Health
A group of Eagle County residents gives a thumbs up as they wait in line for their vaccinations.
Courtesy Vail Health
Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger gets his first shot.
Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Vail Health
Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak appears to be smiling behind his mask as he gets his shot.
Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Vail Health
Gracie and Lee, two 70+ residents, hold up their documentation showing they have received their initial dose of the vaccine.
Courtesy Vail Health
Mike Larson, left, poses with two other ski patrol veterans at Vail Health Hospital after getting vaccinated.
Courtesy Vail Health

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User