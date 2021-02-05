Sign Gypsies ready to brighten up your yard

Eagle-based Sign Gypsies can brighten up just about any yard with just about any message.

Special to the Daily

Business name: SGVail Valley Greeting Signs

Location: Eagle

Date opened: Jan.1

Owner: Wendy Kronholm

Contact information: Email sgvailvalley@gmail.com or go to sgyardsigns.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We help you celebrate any occasion or event with a big, bold and fun custom yard sign.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We can accommodate any request with new colorful graphics and bold letters.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We never say no; we can create a sign that echos your thoughts.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? We make sure our customers are happy and surprised with their sign. What can your customers expect from you? We are prompt, professional, friendly and reliable.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I trained for this job to ensure I can stake the most perfect sign.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? My first sign was crazy. I put it up at night and was so nervous someone would see me or call the cops, but they didn’t. However, there was a huge wind gust that woke me up at 2 a.m. and I thought, “OMG, the sign is going to blow away,“ and I couldn’t sleep.

I returned to the residence at 5 a.m. and sure enough the signs were all over the customer’s yard, her neighbor’s and their neighbors’ yards, too. It all worked out; I put it back together and now I use heavy duty duct tape to reinforce the stakes so that will never happen again.