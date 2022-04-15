Six candidates running for Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board

Six people are running for four open seats on the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. There are three polling places at which voters may cast ballots on election day, May 3. People are also encouraged to vote by mail by completing an application for absentee ballot .

The district is divided into seven director districts, four of which are open in this election. Candidates are as follows:

Director District 1 : Timm Paxson

: Timm Paxson Director District 3 : Steve Coyer and Eric Heil

: Steve Coyer and Eric Heil Director District 5 : Kate Burchenal

: Kate Burchenal Director District 7: Rick Pylman and Mike Trueblood

Each director district represents a geographic area within the district’s East Vail to Cordillera service area boundary, though all directors are elected at-large, meaning electors may vote for all director districts. Directors will be elected to a three-year term.

Voters may either vote in person on election day or they may vote early by mail, via absentee ballot, which are available from the district’s designated election official, Peggy Rupp. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 26.

Voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may drop off their ballot or mail it to the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District office at 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657. Additionally, they may also drop it at any of the three polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

On May 3, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are designated as follows:

Grandview Room : Lionshead Parking Structure (395 S. Frontage Road West, Vail)

: Lionshead Parking Structure (395 S. Frontage Road West, Vail) EagleVail Pavilion : 538 Eagle Road, Avon

: 538 Eagle Road, Avon Edwards Field House: 450 Miller Ranch Road, Avon

To vote in a Special District Election, a person must be an Eligible Elector of such District. As defined in the Special District Act, an Eligible Elector is a person who is registered to vote in general elections in Colorado; and is either:

A resident of the Special District; or

A person (or spouse or civil union partner thereof) who owns taxable real or personal property in the District (whether such person resides within the District); or

A person who is obligated to pay taxes under a Contract to Purchase taxable property.

Voter registration information is on the Eagle County Voting and Elections website . To learn more about each candidate, visit erwsd.org/meet-the-candidates .

For more information, visit erwsd.org or contact designated election official Peggy Rupp at prupp@cogovlaw.com or 303-218-7208.