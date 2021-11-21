Ski Cooper expands its offerings for 2021-2022 season

Ski Cooper is adding three new runs to its terrain offerings.

Casey Day/Courtesy Ski Cooper

Ski Cooper, located on the county line between Eagle and Lake counties near Leadville, is set to open for the season on Dec. 8, 2021.

This season, Ski Cooper is adding three new runs. Two runs will be in Tennessee Creek Basin called Slider and Skid Road, expanding the terrain access. These runs are advanced black diamond trails.

The ski area is also adding a new family skiing area called Leprechaun Lane with a fun Irish theme. There will also be a new 21+ pub in the base area called the Timberline Taproom featuring Colorado microbrews. The resort has added a deck to increase seating options.

“We are excited to raise the fun level after last season’s COVID adjustments,” said Dana Cooper, director of sales and marketing for the area, in a news release. “Leprechaun Lane will be a new outdoor space to explore. The Timberline Taproom will be a great new gathering space. Plus, we are looking forward to the return of live music at Cooper.”

There will also be a new larger retail shop called the Trading Post. The ski area is expanding its rental shop to increase capacity and a more streamlined flow.

Check out Ski Cooper’s website for more information and its “Know Before You Go” page related to COVID-19 protocol and updates.