Ski with county leaders at Friday’s community ski day

Skiers make their way down Rose Bowl last week in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

As a way to facilitate a casual conversation among community members outside the structure of formal meetings, local leaders including the Eagle County Commissioners have invited skiers and riders to join them for runs on select Fridays this season. This follows a series and tradition of successful ski outings in years past.

The networking and outreach events have resulted in a broad representation of the community, bonded by an appreciation of what drew many of us here.

The final ski and snowboard outing is scheduled for Friday, March 25, at Beaver Creek. Participants are asked to gather at 10 a.m. at the Centennial Lift. The commissioners plan to stop for lunch at around 11:30 a.m. at the Dusty Boot.

Originally organized by former Vail Town Council member Greg Moffet and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect local leaders with people who are passionate about the outdoors.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in ski and ride days. Participants simply need to assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.