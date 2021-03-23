Vail local Gary Smith killed in backcountry avalanche near Beaver Creek Resort

Death makes this season the deadliest on record in Colorado

The avalanche area near Lime Creek drainage south of Edwards. Photo from Colorado Avalanche Information Center.



Gary Allen Smith, 37, was caught and killed in an avalanche in the backcountry near Beaver Creek Resort on Monday, the Eagle County Coroner has confirmed.

The avalanche occurred in a chute near the bottom of the Larkspur area known as the Sanctuary Chute, below treeline in a steep northwest-facing chute at an elevation of around 10,500 feet near the Lime Creek drainage. Smith was trapped in the slide and his skiing companion was able to locate him, dig him out and call for help, but Smith did not survive.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center filed an initial report on Monday and will file a follow-up report.

The fatality is the 35th avalanche death in the U.S. this season and the 12th in Colorado, making it the deadliest avalanche season on record in Colorado. During the 2012-2013 season, 11 people died in avalanches in Colorado.

Smith was a well known local backcountry skier who worked at a backcountry shop and wrote gear reviews for wildsnow.com. The website described him as an “obsessive tinkerer and modifier of his gear, rarely satisfied with stock options and always looking for improvement.”

Smith was a ski patroller who began backcountry touring after an injury. Before moving to the Vail area he lived in Taos, New Mexico.