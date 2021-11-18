Slifer Smith & Frampton adds longtime local

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has added broker Sasha Windisch to the team at The Slifer House in Avon. Windisch will work out of the shared workspace, which the firm opened last year. Her focus will be residential real estate throughout the Vail Valley.

Sasha Windisch



Windisch joins the Slifer Smith & Frampton team with deep roots in the Vail Valley. Her father, the late Erich Windisch, was a member of the German Olympic National Ski Team in ski jumping and Nordic combined. His friend, Peter Seibert invited him to help survey what eventually became the Vail ski area.

A graduate of the University of Denver, Windisch studied International Studies and Business, and spent a year studying abroad in Rome, Italy. After graduating, she worked at The Sonnenalp Hotel in group sales, acquiring experience in the hospitality industry.

Windisch worked for two years as Office Marketing Coordinator at Slifer Smith & Frampton offices throughout the Vail Valley.

Windisch is proud to bring her multi-lingual global perspective to the company, as well as her unique view of the Vail Valley. “It’s been very interesting to see the changes over the years,” she says. “You could say I’ve grown with Vail.”

For more information about The Slifer House, go to TheSliferhouse.com . For more information on Slifer Smith & Frampton, go to Vailrealestate.com .