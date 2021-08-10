Slifer Smith & Frampton adds two new brokers

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has welcomed the addition of brokers Lisa Griffith and Katherine King to the team at The Slifer House. Both new brokers will be working out of the shared workspace, which the firm opened just last year.

“We’re so thrilled to have Lisa Griffith and Katherine King join our team at The Slifer House,” said Lissa Tyler, the branch broker at The Slifer House. “At Slifer Smith & Frampton, we work to cultivate talented brokers who are committed to the company’s core values and mission, and both Lisa and Katherine are great examples of that.”

Lisa Griffith



Griffith joins the team with an extensive background as a paralegal. Prior to joining Slifer Smith & Frampton, Griffith was with Vail Health in contract management.

“I’ve fine-tuned my contracting acumen over the course of my career,” Griffith said. “I have knowledge of negotiation and drafting language. These skills marry well with real estate.”

Griffith is excited about working in Slifer Smith & Frampton’s progressive, dynamic environment. “They have a focus on bringing new brokers into the pipeline. It will be a great place for me to learn,” she said.

King joins the Slifer Smith & Frampton team with an extensive background in sales and marketing that spans three decades working with large corporations in national and international real estate. For many years she ran a consulting company, helping several corporate clients that wanted to convert existing product into luxury fractional.

Katherine King



“Sales training and coaching were a significant part of my corporate and consulting career,” King said. “Just as I continuously strive to keep improving, I enjoy helping others to learn and grow.”

A sales position with Marriott brought King to Vail in 1990. That became the springboard for her career. “I’ve been in love with the Vail Valley since I moved here,” she said. “The nature of my business took me to a variety of places in the United States as well as other countries, but after years of traveling and moving I decided to return to Vail to settle down.”

When it came time to choose a real estate company to work with, King said “Slifer Smith & Frampton is simply the best in all respects that are critical — integrity and superb professionalism in every department, and many aspects of the company’s culture align well with my values and reputation.”

When she’s not working, King loves spending time with her friends and family, volunteering with animal rescues, hiking, and enjoying all that the beautiful Vail Valley has to offer.

Unlike any other shared workspace in the country, The Slifer House serves as Slifer Smith & Frampton’s headquarters and collaboration center, where brokers can meet with clients, and attend training and broker development sessions. The 10,000-square-foot space is designed for creating content, becoming immersed in virtual media, and meeting face-to-face with clients no matter where they are in the world.

For more information on The Slifer House and Slifer Smith & Frampton go to TheSliferHouse.com or VailRealEstate.com .