Slifer Smith & Frampton listings make the final cut for HGTV web show

This home on Vail’s Beaver Dam Road is one of the finalists in HGTV’s “Ultimate House Hunt 2021.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton/special to the Daily

Three home listings represented by Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate have been selected as finalists in the HGTV “Ultimate House Hunt 2021.”

The Ultimate House Hunt is a monthlong online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International. The popular awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

The Slifer Smith & Frampton listings were selected by HGTV’s editors as finalists in the Countryside Retreats category.

The first home nominated is represented by Paul Gotthelf and is located at 354 Beaver Dam Road, near the heart of Vail Village. The contemporary home features modern, high-end finishes with plenty of space for entertaining and all the amenities of mountain living.

The second home nominated is in Avon and features both modern and luxury features. Listed by Heather Rawlings and Bob Dorf, 104 Rabbitbrush is a six-bedroom home with outdoor/indoor living spaces.

Represented by Slifer Smith & Frampton Market President Krista Klees, and broker Newton Barley, the third home nominated is located at 2137 Red Mountain Road in Aspen. The home features both an indoor and outdoor pool.

Each of the 66 homes selected as finalists can be toured by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for a favorite property.

To view the nominated homes and other properties, go to VailRealEstate.com .