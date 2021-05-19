Slifer Smith & Frampton names Rumford to new role in Lionshead office

Crissy Rumford is the new branch broker in Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s Lionshead office.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate recently named Crissy Rumford as the new branch broker for the firm’s Vail Lionshead office location.

Rumford will step in for former branch broker Matt Fitzgerald, who has been promoted to Market President for the Vail Valley. Rumford’s focus will be to lead the team of brokers, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.

“I am honored to pass the baton to Crissy. She is a leader and true professional, and her skillset, demeanor and style to coach brokers through the nuances of luxury real estate sales will make her an incredible asset to the team,” Fitzgerald said.

Rumford is a natural fit for the leadership role. She is a former Chair of the Vail Board of Realtors, where she represented more than 650 members on the local, state and national level, and was also a committee member of the National Association of Realtors.

“The experience I’ve gained though attending many years of National Association of Realtors conferences with more than 15,000 Realtor members has given me a global perspective and contacts in every corner of the world,” Rumford said.

Rumford has cultivated a distinguished career in real estate over the last 23 years. “I was raised in a family of entrepreneurs and grew up with sales and agency relationships at my core,” she said. Rumford was raised in Denver, but the family business of entertainment artist management and booking lead her to Nashville, Los Angeles and around the globe.

Rumford continues to work as a ski instructor for Vail Resorts, which complements her work in real estate. “I teach skiing because I love watching new skiers’ excitement as they begin what often turns into a life-long love of skiing and possibly even a change of lifestyle with a purchase of a mountain home,” she said.

Rumford’s real passion is giving back to the Vail community.

“I have participated in and chaired many committees and love being in a position to help others,” Rumford said. “I love being that resource, having the answers to questions that are relevant and current. Real estate is always changing, so I like to stay informed and to be able to pass that along to others.”

Rumford said her experience as an adviser made her a perfect fit for the new branch broker role.

“When the position became available, I jumped at the chance to become an additional support to the Lionshead office team. It puts me in a position as someone brokers can turn to if they need guidance or information, any time of day. They know if they text me at 10 p.m. I will get right back to them.” Rumford said.

In addition to connections in the ski industry, Rumford spends her summers playing golf (“I’m really awful at it,” she admits). She and her husband, Fred love to travel.

Rumford will continue to serve her buyers and sellers in addition to her new advisory role. “I’m still here for my clients as their go-to broker in residential sales,” she said. Rumford’s specialty is working with second homeowners who are looking for an income-producing property, but she also works to find affordable housing for locals and for anyone who makes the Vail Valley their permanent home. “I’ve been told that my best quality is the ability to truly listen to my client’s wishes and prioritize what will create a perfect fit — a skill I believe will most benefit my work as branch broker. I am beyond honored to work with the Lionshead brokers who are the most talented and kind brokers in the business.”

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com .