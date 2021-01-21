Slifer Smith & Frampton names top 2020 producers

Catherine Jones Coburn

Special to the Daily

Real estate veterans Catherine Jones Coburn and Jeff Moore of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate were again named the firm’s top-selling brokers for 2020 in their respective counties.

Jones Coburn, who is based in Eagle County, closed 51 transactions last year totaling more than $226 million. Moore, in Summit County, had 58 transactions totaling $107 million.

“On behalf of the entire firm, we couldn’t be prouder. Cathy and Jeff are consistently top-producing brokers in their counties, in our state, and even in the country. They’re also constantly breaking their own records,” Slifer Smith & Frampton president and employing broker John Pfeiffer said. “Along with approaching each job with integrity, professionalism and perseverance, both of them are incredibly strong leaders within their teams and a local knowledge base that buyers really trust.”

Jones Coburn has over 40 years of experience selling luxury mountain resort properties, 34 years in the Vail Valley. She has consistently remained one of the nation’s top-producing brokers, being named one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for 2019 by Newsweek Magazine, as well as the Vail Valley’s Top Producer for nine years in a row. In 2019, she closed 30 transactions totaling more than $118 million.

“When the pandemic first hit, it was difficult to see where the real estate market would go,” Jones Coburn said. “But sales turned out to surge in an unprecedented way, and I’m proud of my team for our amazing results and for being able to help so many people buy and sell throughout the Vail Valley.”

Moore has worked in the real estate industry in Summit County for 27 years, successfully selling everything from luxury mountain properties to new developments. He’s also spent the last nine years as the vice president and managing broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton. Moore has consistently been a top producing real estate broker for the firm since joining the company, and was named one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for 2019 by Newsweek Magazine.

Along with Jones Coburn and Moore, several other Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers were top-producing agents for 2020. In Eagle County, the firm’s Kathy Iverson, Matthew Iverson, Dana Correia and Molly Griffin all placed in the top 10 in MLS sales volume. In Summit County, Eric Klein, Reilly DeSantis and Sarah Barclay placed in the top 5% of brokers.

The company in 2020 shattered all sales records in the company’s 60-year history, reaching $3.5 billion in sales and nearly doubling the average annual sales volume in Eagle and Summit counties and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.