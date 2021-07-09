Slifer Smith & Frampton ranked among top real estate firms in the U.S.

Catherine Jones Coburn was the No. 4 broker in Colorado in 2020 for residential sales volume with $221,893,880 in sales.

DominiqueTaylor/Special to the Daily

The RealTrends Top 500 List recently ranked Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate as one of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S.

The list — a partnership between Newsweek and RealTrends, an industry news and analysis source — is based on records and sales data of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the country.

RealTrends has created the 16th annual The Thousand list of the top sales professionals in the United States in partnership with The Wall Street Journal, which published its list June 11. Slifer Smith & Frampton ranked 69th in the 500 largest companies by sales volume, with $3.4 billion in sales in 2020, a 53% increase over 2019

The firm also made the prestigious “Billionaires Club” list, due in part to the eight Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers from Eagle County who were included in America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, placing them in the top 200 in Colorado. Those ranked on the list are among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the country.

“Our brokers who made this list are industry leaders who deliver exceptional service for their clients. They have kept up with this ever-changing market because they are able to develop creative, winning solutions — traits that are the cornerstone of our firm’s mission,” said Matt Fitzgerald, Slifer’s market president for Eagle County. “I’m extremely proud of them.”

Topping the list is Eagle County’s Catherine Jones Coburn, who was ranked number 40 by sales volume on The Thousand. She topped the list of individual brokers at No. 4 in Colorado with $221,893,880 in residential sales volume in 2020. In addition to her residential sales, she also sold over $4 million in home sites, which are not accounted for in the RealTrends statistics.

Jones Coburn has been named the Vail Valley’s Top Producer for eight of the last nine years and Slifer Smith & Frampton’s Top Producer for the last nine consecutive years.

Also based in Eagle County at the Slifer Smith & Frampton office in Arrowhead, the Iverson Team was ranked No. 24 on the list of America’s best Small Teams in the U.S. with total residential sales volume in 2020 of $246 million. Kathy, Matt, and Billy Iverson bring over 45 years of combined experience and knowledge of the Vail Valley Market. The Iversons have been the top-producing team for Slifer Smith & Frampton from 2010-2020, with over $2 billion in total sales volume.

Another team, Griffin, Cryer, Burgund, was ranked sixth in Colorado for transaction volume.

Seven Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers made the Top 50 in Colorado list, including Jeff Moore (10) of Summit County and Eagle County brokers, Liz Leeds (17), Dana Correia (20), Dana Gumber (21), Happy Power (35), Kent Barker (43), and Donna Caynoski (50).

“These brokers exemplify our company’s values for community and what we can achieve through teamwork and supporting each other like family,” Fitzgerald says. “Their success is our success, and we are very proud of them and their accomplishments.”

For more information, go to VailRealEstate.com .