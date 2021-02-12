Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate opens Denver office

Brad Arnold



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the expansion of the company’s general brokerage services to the Denver metro area.

The company, which recorded $3.6 billion in sales volume in 2020, will infuse substantial capital, as well as the resources of its network of more than 250 brokers and 100-plus support staff throughout its mountain town locations, to its Denver-based brokerage services with the goal of building the top boutique brokerage in the Denver metro area. The company has tapped real estate veteran Brad Arnold to lead the Denver expansion as Executive Vice President and Managing Broker.

“Our saying around here is that we’re just getting started. With plans to continue growing, it only seemed natural to take that growth to the Front Range — an area where we already have many clients, so we know how they live, what they need, and what they want,” John Pfeiffer, president and employing broker of Slifer Smith & Frampton, said.

In 2020. nearly half of the firm’s buyers in Summit County and more than 20% of buyers in Eagle County hailed from the Front Range.

Until now, Slifer Smith & Frampton’s broker activity in Denver has primarily been comprised of sales for East West Partners projects, Slifer Smith & Frampton’s parent company, including Riverfront Park, The Coloradan, Buckley Row in Lowry and The Landmark in Greenwood Village. The company’s vision is to transform the brokerage — and ultimately the boutique brokerage landscape in Denver — by bringing its mountain town real estate expertise to those in the Front Range.

“Over the next few years, we look to have a team of 30 to 40 brokers and offices in as many as five key areas across Denver including Cherry Creek, Cherry Hills, Greenwood Village and Boulder,” Arnold said.

For more information, go to slifersmithandframpton.com.