Slifer Smith & Frampton the listing firm for new One Riverfront in Avon

East West Partners is launching a new development project called One Riverfront and has chosen Slifer Smith & Frampton as the listing agent. This is the final phase of Riverfront Village in Avon.

The project will feature both condominiums and townhomes along with on-site amenities including a new rooftop bar, leisure pool and spa pools set against the backdrop of Beaver Creek and the Eagle River. Plans for the first phase call for 13 townhomes that range in size from 2,407 square feet to 3,058 square feet. All residences will be four bedrooms, with some having options for an office and second living space.

One Riverfront will feature covered underground parking in the future condominium building and dedicated storage spaces, along with the access to the neighboring Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa amenities including the ski valet, fitness center, dining options and ski access via the Riverfront Gondola.

For more information, go to EWPartners.com or VailRealEstate.com .