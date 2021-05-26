Slifer Smith & Frampton unveils new home project

Slifer Smith & Frampton Development Sales has unveiled Peak View at Hawks Nest, a development in the Upper Buckhorn Valley area of Gypsum.

Peak View is the third and final phase of Hawks Nest, with 18 duplex residences that are expected to be priced starting in the $650,000 range. Currently under construction, the first building will be completed and ready to move in by winter 2021-22.

“There are amazing views of Castle Peak from all 18 residences in addition to an updated layout, contemporary design and a new exterior color scheme,” said Slifer Smith & Frampton Eagle and Gypsum Branch Broker Kim Fritzler.

Peak View will offer two basic floor plans. The larger, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath residences will include a two-car garage, bonus room and main floor primary bedroom. The smaller, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath residences have a one-car garage and upstairs office.

“These homes will provide a great option for a wide variety of buyers, from young families looking to establish roots in the valley to retirees or empty nesters who want easy living in a beautiful location,” Fritzler said. “I think we’ll see a good mix of second home buyers and locals.”

Demand for real estate in the Vail Valley is at an all-time high, especially in the new construction category. “It’s rare to find anything below $1 million in today’s market, especially new construction,” Fritzler said. “At Hawks Nest, you’re still getting those million-dollar views, but at a reasonable price.”

Buckhorn Valley provides easy access to all the year ’round outdoor activities the Vail Valley has to offer. Gypsum Wildlife Park is located just minutes away with thousands of acres of trails and abundant wildlife. “Hawks Nest is a rare opportunity for buyers to get into a new development at this price, especially when building costs are at an all-time high,” Fritzler said.

For more information on Peak View at Hawk’s Nest, go to PeakViewAtHawksnest.com .