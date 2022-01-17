Slifer Smith & Frampton welcomes Samantha Gerstein

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has added longtime local and broker Samantha Gerstein to the team at The Slifer House, the company’s flagship office located at The Seasons at Avon.

Samantha Gerstein



Gerstein’s focus will be residential real estate for domestic and international clientele.

Gerstein joins Slifer Smith & Frampton from KH Webb Architects in Lionshead. Born in New York and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gerstein first visited Vail for Labor Day Weekend in 2004 and never left. She lives in Avon with her husband, Eli, their 6-year-old son, Ezra, and German shepherd, Banjo.

For more information on The Slifer House, go to TheSliferHouse.com . For more information on Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, go to VailRealEstate.com . For more information on Samantha Gerstein, visit SamSellsVail.com .