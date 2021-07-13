Smoke expected to be visible from Sylvan Fire

An image from July 5 shows the command post at Sylvan Lake for the remaining crews working on the Sylvan Fire.

Sylvan Fire Information/Special to the Daily

People visiting Sylvan Lake State Park and other open areas near the Sylvan Fire should expect to see some smoke as firefighters continue to work pockets of fire activity on the southern side of the fire.

The 3,792-acre Sylvan Fire continues to be 68% contained. The uncontained portion of the perimeter is located on the southern side of the fire where the rugged terrain and thick timber limits access. Twenty firefighters are working hot spots from the ground and using a light helicopter in more difficult-to-reach areas. Based on the difficulty of safely accessing terrain on the southern side of the fire, the fire will continue to be 68% contained for the near future.

While much of the area around the Sylvan Fire is now open, including Sylvan Lake State Park, the public is urged to drive carefully because of firefighter activity and to stay out of the closed areas.

“Please respect the safety of firefighters and drive slowly,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “The burned area as well as roads and trails leading into it remain closed for public safety.”

The areas remaining in the closure include the areas within the Sylvan Fire perimeter and several roads and trails leading into the burned area. The specific roads continuing to be closed are National Forest System Road 414 (Brush – Gypsum Road), NFSR 417 (Leeman Gulch), NFSR 431 (Powerline Road), NFSR 431.1 N (Crooked Creek Pass Spur).

The trails continuing to be closed are the Mount Thomas Trail (1870) from the intersection with Red Creek Trail (1868) east to the trailhead intersection with NFSR 431.1N, and Antones Trail (1871).

Open areas include NFSR 400 (Eagle-Thomasville), NFSR 416 (Gypsum Creek), LEDE Reservoir and the Hardscrabble/Seven Hermits trail system. NFSR 415 (East Brush Creek) and the Yeoman and Fulford areas continue to be open. The trails east of NFSR 415 continue to be open (Nolan Lake, New York Mountain and Squaw Creek).

The closure order and map are available at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver. Information about the Sylvan Lake Fire is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov.

A large amount of smoke in western Colorado is coming from areas outside of Colorado. A current smoke map and other resources related to wildfire smoke are available at epa.gov.