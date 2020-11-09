Snowy weather could continue in Vail, Eagle County through Tuesday morning

Eagle received a light blanket of snow Monday morning.

Photo by Sean Naylor, Vail Daily

Snowy weather may continue throughout Eagle County until Tuesday, according to The National Weather Service.

“With colder air arriving aloft…snow will be the main type of precipitation falling over the next 24 hours. Depending on rate of fall much of this snow could still melt as it falls in the lower elevations,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook for Vail that was issued early Monday morning. “Moderate to heavy snow will remain a threat over the mountain ranges through sunset after which the coverage and intensity of the snow will decrease,” the outlook predicted.

While the snowfall has stopped downvalley as of 11:00 a.m., forecasters are predicting it may pick back up in the evening. The NWS also reported that there may be additional snowfall coming this weekend, as colder temperatures will remain throughout the middle of the week.