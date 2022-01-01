Some failed Colorado congressional candidates still have lots of money in their campaign accounts. Here’s why.

President Donald J. Trump brings U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to the stage as he speaks to supporters at the Broadmoor World Arena on February 20, 2020.

AP archive

When U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, lost his 2020 reelection bid, his campaign still had $1.2 million in the bank. Nearly a year later, most of the money was still there.

Gardner’s left over campaign cash isn’t unusual, however.

Two Democrats who dropped out of the same U.S. Senate contest last year still have plenty of money in their campaign accounts. One of them, former state Sen. Mike Johnston, has more than $1 million.

And state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat who in November suspended her campaign to represent the 3rd Congressional District, had nearly $615,000 in the bank when she exited the race.

When a candidate ends a congressional bid, they can choose to close their accounts or keep the money with an eye toward the future and sometimes another campaign, which the dollars can be used toward.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .