Some Vail area trails will close, others set to open Thursday

A view of the North Trail with Vail Mountain in the background on Saturday. The North Trail, along with several others in Vail, will close for wildlife migration on Thursday.

John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Winter snowshoe trails in Vail which area also used by hikers and bikers in the summer — including the North Trail, Buffehr Creek trail and Son of Middle Creek trail — will be closed for wildlife calving and migration starting Thursday. The closures will remain in effect until June 20.

In the Eagle area, several trails are set to open April 15, pending conditions. Muddy trails are always closed, but seasonal closures are set to lift April 15 on Pool & Ice, Dirt Surfer, Will’s Thrill, Hillbilly and Bellyache Road in East Eagle. All West Eagle trails, as well as the Third Loop of Haymaker, Extra Credit trail and the Eagle Ranch trails will open April 15, as well, pending conditions.

Wildlife trail ambassadors, facilitated through the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, will be on hand at some trailheads to help educate and inform trail users on the importance of respecting seasonal wildlife trail closures, trail etiquette and leave no trace principles. Volunteers are welcome to join them; become a wildlife trail ambassador by emailing adoptatrail@vvmta.org .

Adopt a Trail

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance alongside the U.S. Forest Service launched the Eagle County Adopt a Trail program as a way locals and organizations can help maintain and monitor trails in the valley.

In 2020, 61 trails were adopted by 69 local teams that cleared 163 miles of trails while also removing 128 pounds of trash. In total, 750 volunteers helped with the VVMTA’s Adopt a Trail program last year.

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance supports the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics 7 principles.