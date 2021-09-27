SpeakUp ReachOut hosts Dr. Bruce Perry for mental health presentation

Dr. Bruce Perry will speak virtually about the power and regulating effects of healthy relational interactions on the developing child.

Dr. Bruce Perry, M.D., Ph.D., will be virtually speaking to the community on Oct. 5 as part of SpeakUp ReachOut’s community education mental health series.

The presentation, titled “The Importance of Relationships for Child, Community and Culture,” will explore the power and regulating effects of healthy relational interactions on the developing child. This event is ideal for parents, caregivers, clinicians, teachers, coaches and anyone wanting to relate better to others.

The virtual event is set for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5. You can register for free at SpeakUpReachOut.org/educational-events/ .

“Dr. Perry will address the positive impact of high-quality caregiving, supportive families and stable communities while illustrating the devastating impact of neglect, trauma, chaos, violence and relational poverty,” said Erin Ivie, the executive director of SpeakUp ReachOut. “Individuals who have few positive relational interactions are at greater risk for developing trauma-related problems, while positive relational interactions can help promote healing and healthy development for both the normal and maltreated child.”

Perry is known for co-authoring a book with Oprah Winfrey, titled “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.” Perry has devoted his career to studying the connection between brain development and trauma and the ability for individuals to rewire their brains in adulthood to achieve more positive outcomes.

“Dr Bruce Perry’s work is transformational,” said Casey Wolfington, the community and behavioral health director of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “He has spent his career researching the context behind big social concepts such as resilience, empathy, compassion and connection. His work has highlighted the significance of social determinants of health and has inspired medical, psychological, educational and judicial communities to understand that an individual’s history of adversity, connection and relationship is one of the greatest (if not the greatest) predictor of health.”

Wolfington added that, “He is also funny, witty, engaging and real. This presentation will hit home regardless of your field of work. This presentation is about being human.”

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.