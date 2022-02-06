SpeakUp ReachOut offering free training to be there for others

SpeakUp ReachOut, Eagle County’s suicide prevention coalition, is offering a free training called “Offering Presence” on Friday, Feb. 11 with renowned thought leader Eduardo Vega.

Courtesy photo

Vega is an internationally recognized thought leader in mental health systems, programs and policy, consumer/patient engagement, stigma reduction, men’s health and suicide prevention. A former Fulbright Specialist and California state mental health commissioner, he has spearheaded progressive social and public health change at local, national and international levels.

“One major outcome of this training is that participants can expect to learn how to show up better for others,” said Erin Ivie, the executive director of SpeakUp ReachOut, in a news release. “Offering Presence is one of the best things you can do to help a peer or loved one through a difficult time.”

Are you someone who wants to be there for others when they are struggling, but you are worried you will say the wrong thing? Or, maybe you don’t reach out because you are uncomfortable with the heavy emotions that are synonymous with your friend or loved one’s pain?

Some people don’t reach out to others who are going through a tough time because they think they will make it worse, so they stay silent. That silence can be hurtful to the person going through the tough time.

If this resonates with you, know that it’s not uncommon; and, it is fixable. The good news is that you can learn to be a better ally, friend, partner, relative, coworker, parent and colleague — including effectively using one’s personal experience.

“I think it’s perfect timing for this educational opportunity for us all to step up due to so many locals continuing to struggle through these tough times,” Ivie said.

This free communications training provides participants with the skills and confidence to be effective “growth allies” when times are tough, or any time. Participants will learn to identify and reframe unhelpful terminology, develop positive listening skills and be authentically, helpfully present even in the most intense of moments.

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.