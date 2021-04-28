State Farm seeking applications for Neighborhood Assist grants

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

The submission phase starts June 2 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached

Individuals can submit a cause at neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions and its review committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

The voting phase is Aug. 18-27. Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from August 18-27, for the favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at neighborhoodassist.com .

Winners will be announced Sept. 29

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.

Last year, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. In the past four years, Colorado has had four winners.