State task force issues report on affordable housing

Dylan Roberts, who represents Eagle County in the state Legislature speaks at a bill signing with Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Northside Kitchen in Avon. Roberts is the only Western Slope representative on the legislature’s Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Dylan Roberts had a busy 2021. We’ll soon see how useful that work was.

Roberts, an Avon Democrat who represents Eagle and Routt counties in the Colorado House of Representatives, was the chair, and only Western Slope representative, on the Legislature’s Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force. That group was asked to make recommendations on how to spend roughly $400 million in federal funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The group has issued its recommendations, which now have to be authorized through legislation.

While the state’s Front Range dominated the task force, Roberts said communities on this side of the Continental Divide are “well positioned” to take advantage for that funding.

“I fought very hard to make sure it wasn’t just per capita (funding),” Roberts said.

Roberts said while the federal funding was a one-time allocation, he and the group wanted to find ways to stretch out the money.

One way of doing that is a recommendation for a revolving loan fund. As it’s envisioned, that money could be loaned, at very low rates, to local governments, nonprofits and private developers building affordable housing.

Another recommendation puts money into a down payment assistance fund for the Colorado Housing Finance Authority’s “missing middle” program, which aids middle-income families with their first home purchases.

The recommendations also include business incentives for firms building factory-built homes. Roberts noted a firm in Buena Vista employs about 100 people and can produce two or three homes per day when at full production.

The funding recommendations also include a pool for mobile home park tenants who want to buy the parks where they live, as well as funds for “land banking,” property identified for affordable housing that can be developed at a later date.

With the recommendations released, Roberts said the job now is to turn the advice into legislation. Roberts said he expects those bills to have bipartisan sponsorship.

“We’ve been encouraged to have nearly unanimous support” for much of the task force’s agenda, Roberts said.

Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said the pots of federal money could help the county with some “experiments” with workforce housing. Scherr added he wants to see at least a portion of the federal funding put into sustainable systems.

“We want it so we’re not just drunken sailors spending,” Scherr said.