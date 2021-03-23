Summer Solstice Trail Race on June 19 to benefit Vail Valley Charitable Fund

The Summer Solstice Trail Race on June 19 in Beaver Creek coincides with the longest day of the year.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund, in partnership with the Vail Recreation District, will host the annual Summer Solstice Trail Race on June 19 in Beaver Creek.

The event coincides with the longest day of the year and is arguably the most enjoyable race in the Vail Rec District Trail Running Series. Beginning and ending in beautiful Beaver Creek, the Summer Solstice Race sends runners through and around the resort community.

After an ascent through Aspen grooves on appropriately named Aspen Glade, trail runners will traverse across Beaver Creek Mountain on Allie’s Way singletrack and descend down the hillside and into Creekside Park. Participants will be treated to amazing alpine views and fully-stocked aid stations along the way. This right of summer is not to be missed.

Register for the race today at vailrec.com . Volunteer to support Vail Valley Charitable Fund at the race by emailing Terri Hanley Reichert, VVCF Marketing Specialist, at terri@vvcf.org .

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to assist individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. Since its inception, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed $8.4 million dollars to over 1,800 local families in need. For details about how to get involved, donate or apply for a grant, go to vvcf.org .