Sustainability Tip: How to take climate action

Across the world, people - young and old - are worried about climate change.

Li-An Lim/Unsplash

Climate anxiety is real. Go into a local high school, you’ll quickly realize why students across Eagle County chose to walk out of class and protest for climate action in September 2019. Across the world, people – young and old – are worried about climate change and the lack of large-scale action taken by corporations and governments.

Coping with climate anxiety is different for everyone. Some folks meditate, others distract themselves with books, movies, or tv shows, and if you’re like me, you go ride your bike or take a hike. Taking action is another great way to deal with climate anxiety. No matter if it’s at a local or global level, you’re making a significant difference when you decide to take action. Here are three tips to help you take climate action:

Contact your elected representatives

Believe it or not, your elected officials want to hear from you and learn your priorities. Let them know that climate action is one of the key issues you care about by sending them an email, calling them, or giving public comments at a meeting. Locally, you can contact your mayor, town council, and/or the Board of County Commissioners. At a state level, contact your State Representative, Senator, or the Governor. You can find your State Legislators and their contact information here. Federally, you can contact your Representative or one of Colorado’s two Senators . Find your US Representative here and who your Senators are here.

Get involved

There are countless environmentally-focused nonprofits in Eagle County and across the country. Volunteer, attend an event, or take advantage of the programs they offer! Here in Eagle County, we have nonprofits with focuses ranging from sustainable agriculture, to preserving our land, rivers, and air, to supporting the next generation of environmental stewards. Bottom line is, there are plenty of groups to get involved with that need your time and talents!

Attend Climate Action Week

From April 21-30, Walking Mountains Science Center will be hosting Climate Action Week along with the Climate Action Collaborative and numerous partner organizations. The focus of the week is to inspire local climate action that will help us reach our county-wide goal of 50% greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

Climate Action Week events range from a Civic Engagement Workshop and a Zero Waste Ambassador Training, to a Highway Cleanup and Seasonal Wildlife Closure Day, to a Solar Array Build in honor of Adam Palmer and Youth Roundtable with local elected officials. The week concludes with Yoga for Hope, an free event designed to help you cope with climate anxiety and offer hope in the face of adversity.

However you choose to take action, know that you’re making a difference no matter if it’s at the local, state, national, or global level. Climate action starts with you caring enough to want to make a change, and you’re doing just that, thank you!

Will Barror is the Sustainability Fellow at Walking Mountains Science Center.