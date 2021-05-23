Swift Foundation awards $3,000 to Eagle Valley Elementary School

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation — a nonprofit formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the company that owns and operates the Vail Daily and Eagle Valley Enterprise newspapers — recently distributed $3,000 to Eagle Valley Elementary School for a school-wide literacy program.

The program will be hosted in the fall celebrating El diá de los niños/diá de los libros. 350 students will receive a culturally relevant book and reading guide that students will take home and work through with their families. Topics of focus will include tolerance, acceptance, respect, responsibility and making mistakes. Funds will be used for books, reading guides and supplies.

Since 2008, more than $780,00 has been awarded to organizations in the local communities where Swift Communications conducts business. Gifts have been received by nonprofits in California, Colorado, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

The deadline for 2021 grant applications was Feb. 15 and more than 47 applications were received. This year, applications were of exceptional quality and more than $81,000 has been awarded to 34 deserving organizations from five states. The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply and encourages those that were not selected to submit applications in the future.

Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2022 with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2022. For more information, visit the Bessie Minor website at BessieMinorSwift.org .

According to the Foundation’s website, Bessie Minor Swift was a lover of reading, history and music.