 Sylvan Fire photos: Images of wildland blaze burning near Eagle | VailDaily.com
Sylvan Fire photos: Images of wildland blaze burning near Eagle

Local residents watch the Sylvan Fire around dusk Monday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
A plume of smoke from the Sylvan Fire makes its way across the valley Monday evening near dusk.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Smoke hovers over the New York Range on Monday outside of Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
The Sylvan fire seen Monday from a commercial flight landing at the Eagle County Regional Airport.
Amy McLane/Special to the Daily
The smoke column from the Sylvan Fire towers over the valley Monday, as seen from Wildridge.
Kit Cammermeyer/Special to the Daily
The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Monday near Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/ cdillmann@vaildaily.com
The large plume erupts Monday near Eagle. The fire is last reported at more than 1,400-acres and counting.(Chris Dillmann
cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

