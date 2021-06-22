Sylvan Fire photos: Images of wildland blaze burning near Eagle Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Vail Daily Staff Report Local residents watch the Sylvan Fire around dusk Monday in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com A plume of smoke from the Sylvan Fire makes its way across the valley Monday evening near dusk. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Smoke hovers over the New York Range on Monday outside of Eagle. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com The Sylvan fire seen Monday from a commercial flight landing at the Eagle County Regional Airport. Amy McLane/Special to the Daily The smoke column from the Sylvan Fire towers over the valley Monday, as seen from Wildridge. Kit Cammermeyer/Special to the Daily The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Monday near Eagle. Chris Dillmann/ cdillmann@vaildaily.com The large plume erupts Monday near Eagle. The fire is last reported at more than 1,400-acres and counting.(Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com) Support Local JournalismDonate