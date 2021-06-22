Sylvan Fire updates: Blaze nearly doubles in size overnight to 2,630 acres

The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Monday near Eagle. The fire has grown to 2,630 acres and counting since igniting on Sunday afternoon.Chris Dillmann /cdillmann@vaildaily.com



9 a.m. update: The Sylvan Fire burning 12 miles south of Eagle nearly doubled in size overnight into Tuesday morning. The fire has grown to 2,630 acres — a little more than 4 square miles — since it ignited Sunday afternoon.

During a community briefing Monday evening, Justin Conrad, U.S. Forest Service Sylvan Fire management officer, said crews are working to contain the blaze on three sides and direct it toward Red Table Mountain where vegetation to fuel the blaze is sparse.

“Currently the fire is staying within the area we are intending it to stay in,” Conrad said.

According to David Boyd of the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are making progress securing fire line on the east and west sides of the fire. The fire is burning in timber on the White River National Forest about half a mile from Sylvan Lake State Park. The cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected.

The Sylvan fire seen Monday from a commercial flight landing at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Amy McLane/Special to the Daily

During the Monday briefing, Conrad noted that currently, the fire is not threatening any structures. That was an increased concern for downvalley residents who watched the fire plume grow substantially Monday afternoon. Conrad said crews are trying to use natural barriers to direct the fire away from populated areas and currently the fire is burning in a remote area.

“Firefighters are struggling with access and accessibility right now,” Conrad said.

Stay away

About 75 personnel are assigned to the fire along with a light and heavy helicopter.

The White River National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire. Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated. There are manned road blocks along Brush Creek Road at the east/west forks south of Eagle and along Hardscrabble Road south of Gypsum.

The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Monday near Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

As firefighters travel to the area to help battle the Sylvan Fire, Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek stressed it is vital to keep other traffic off roads including Crooked Creek Pass, Eagle-Thomasville Road and portions of Cottonwood Pass. Full closure information is available at ecemergency.org .

“We are asking everyone who has no reason to be up there to stay out of the area,” van Beek said at the Monday briefing.

He added that arrangements have been made for livestock owners to evacuate animals from the area to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Firefighters have taken steps to protect structures at Sylvan Lake State Park. Other infrastructure at risk includes an Xcel Energy transmission cable.

Along with campers and others recreating at Sylvan Lake State Park, evacuations have included the Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass dispersed camping, LEDE Reservoir and Hardscrabble areas.

As of Monday, the upper Frying Pan from the Dam to Hagerman Pass is under pre-evacuation notice due to the fire. An evacuation center is set up at the Basalt High School (600 Southside Drive). If you choose to evacuate and need resources, go to the Basalt High School.

The town of Eagle has posted information about fire-related trail closures at TownOfEagle.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=519.

The latest information, including a map of the closure when it is available, will be posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562 .

The Forest Service is considering the fire a Type-III incident. Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-White River National Forest initially responded Sunday.

John LaConte and Nate Peterson contributed reporting.