Sylvan Fire updates: Crews work through the night battling blaze outside of Eagle

The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park on Sunday near Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/ cdillmann@vaildaily.com

9 a.m.: Crews battling the Sylvan Fire near Eagle worked through much of the night to burn fire line along the power line road. The active fire, which was first reported Sunday afternoon less than a mile from the Sylvan Lake Park campground, is burning 12 miles south of Eagle in the White River National Forest.

According to the latest incident report from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was active all night. The Forest Service is planning a mapping flight Monday morning to provide updated acreage and mapping information.

Firefighters reported extreme fire behavior Sunday as strong winds pushed the fire to the south and southeast.

After the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, it quickly grew to more than 180 acres by nightfall. The cause is currently unknown and under investigation.

Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands were evacuated Sunday. The area in the vicinity of the fire has been closed, including Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters have taken steps to protect structures at the state park. Other infrastructure at risk includes an Xcel Energy transmission cable.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the upper Frying Pan from the Dam to Hagerman Pass is under pre-evacuation notice due to the fire. An evacuation center is set up at the Basalt High School (600 Southside Drive). If you choose to evacuate and need resources, go to the Basalt High School.

The town of Eagle has posted information about fire-related trail closures at https://www.townofeagle.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=519 .

The Sylvan Fire, first reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber in the White River National Forest.

Tracy Stowell/Eagle Valley Wildland Fire

The latest information, including a map of the closure when it is available, is being posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562 .

Monday’s flyover will give crews a better estimate of the fire’s size, said David Boyd, a spokesperson for the White River National Forest.

Flyovers for acreage estimates of fires in the West are in demand at the moment, as there are many fires burning, Boyd said.

According to Boyd, 60 firefighters, along with four single-engine air tankers and a type-III light helicopter, worked the fire Sunday.

Along with campers and others recreating at Sylvan Lake State Park, evacuations have included the Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass dispersed camping, LEDE Reservoir and Hardscrabble areas. Residents of nearby areas were not subject to evacuations Sunday.

The Forest Service is considering the fire a Type-III incident . Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-White River National Forest responded.

Boyd also said other fires burning in other parts of Western Colorado are drawing aerial support.

Firefighters on the Western Slope area also responded to a wildland fire in South Routt County on Sunday, and lightning sparked small fire in North Routt County on Sunday.

John LaConte contributed reporting.