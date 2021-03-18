SYNC Performance launches Kickstarter campaign for gear

Vail’s SYNC Performance has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of new freeskiing gear.

Special to the Daily

Business name: SYNC Performance

Location: Vail

Date opened: 2014

Contact information: Geof Ochs, SYNC Performance, 3971 Big Horn Road, 7DD Vail, 81657, or gochs@syncperformance.com

What goods or services do you provide? SYNC Performance is an independent company with a mission to fulfill the needs of performance athletes. Using technical knowledge and expertise from independent ski racers and teams as well as feedback from hard-charging former racers turned big mountain and backcountry skiers, SYNC’s apparel is developed and designed for performance, durability, functionality, and style that appeals to the year ’round lifestyle of mountain athletes.

What’s new or exciting at your place? SYNC Performance launched a performance-fit freeski outerwear that endures the elements, frees the range of mobility and reduces consumer cost and material waste, on Kickstarter .

The 21-day pledge campaign, which ends March 29, will be used to support the production of the Headwall Stretch Outerwear Collection. This line includes a shell jacket, full bib pants, and traditional style pants that work together to form the perfect restriction-free ski kit.

“This line moves with you wherever you ski. It’s durable enough for hundreds of resort days while being light and mobile enough for long days in the backcountry,” Ochs said. “If you know SYNC, you know we have been focused on Ski Racing and haven’t explicitly approached the backcountry or freeskiing category before. But that all changes with The Headwall Stretch Freeski Collection. We believe in this gear and we want you to have it. This product is something we want to produce for years to come, and with your help on Kickstarter, we can.”

This is SYNC Performance’s first product collection designed specifically for use beyond the race course. Using the same bold, innovative approach that has built a reputation for high-quality ski racing apparel, and applied it to the world of freeskiing, these products are the direct result of years of testing and refinement with high performance athletes who have roots in ski racing, coupled with the evolution of SYNC’s unique product creation process over the years.

Using Kickstarter, it also allows a greener approach towards clothing production. Eliminating product waste and reducing the amount of inventory in warehouses is an environmental effort SYNC is passionate about. This approach allows us to produce the right quantities of the right products that consumers want, rather than assuming or making educated guesses on what’s needed. Less manufacturing costs, less materials, less waste.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? SYNC is a brand built by athletes, for athletes, and constantly refined through athlete feedback. With sidecountry and backcountry skiing exploding these days, and freeskiers abandoning resorts to head into new terrain, there is real demand to push the limits of a stagnant apparel category and produce high performance apparel that stands up to these harsh environments.

“The typical outdoor industry apparel launch-cycle bores us,” Ochs said. Raising the bar and turning the outdoor industry on its head is what interests us, so we’re inviting you to join us in the revolution of making gear that you can feel good about wearing and supporting while having a say in it’s creation. By supporting these groundbreaking products made by an independent, small, Colorado based company, you get an early opportunity to look through the window of our process and what we’re creating, show your support for our mission, and help us expand our product catalog without having to guess the right amount of product to order from our manufacturers.”

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Having successfully completed three previous Kickstarter campaigns, SYNC skiers understand the value of becoming early backers to our latest products.

As a reward for early backers, the prices were deeply discounted for those who participate in the Kickstarter. A full kit is offered at $350, or the jacket, bib and pants will be sold separately for $199. After the 21-day campaign, these products will not be available at these prices again.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I grew up skiing at a small local hill called Ascutney Mountain in central Vermont. I started skiing when I was 3 years old and went to race Division 1 at Boston College, graduating in 2013.

After graduation I decided to move out west to pursue an opportunity part-time coaching at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and working with a couple of other co-founders to start and build SYNC.