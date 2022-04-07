Take part in Vail’s community survey

There’s still time to take part in the Town of Vail community survey which is used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities. Residents, property owners, business owners, employees and others impacted by the town are encouraged to participate.

The survey is available in two formats: online at VailCommunitySurvey.org/open or in a mail back format available at the front desk of the Vail Municipal Building. The survey link is also accessible from the Vail Public Library website at VailLibrary.com for those who want to participate using a library computer.

Respondents are being asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, survey takers are asked to identify and prioritize issues important to the future of Vail.

To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win an e-bike in a grand prize drawing, plus 10 winners will be selected to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The first gift card drawing will take place from among the first 100 completed surveys. The e-bike grand prize is a Giant Roam E+ thanks to generous support from Venture Sports.

The deadline for responses is April 18. Results will be released in June and posted on the town’s website at http://www.vailgov.com . For more information, call the communications office at 970-479-2115 or email info@vailgov.com .