Talon Flats project in Eagle ahead of schedule

Kelli Duncan/kduncan@vaildaily.com

Talon Flats, a new multi-use development in Eagle Ranch, is expected to be complete in early October.

Designed by local Architect Scott Turnipseed and built by Desmond Home Builders, the 26,000-square-foot building will include 20 residential apartments — six one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units — along with 1,900 square feet of commercial space.

“My team wanted to develop housing that meets the community’s needs; accessibility and affordability surrounded by the mountains and adventure,” developer Loren Gerch of Venture Associates said.

Leasing agent Amy Pates, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, said Talon Flats offers “Downtown living in the mountains.”

Talon Flats has apartments on three floors. Rents will start at $1,620 per month for one-bedroom units and $2,150 for the two-bedroom apartments. Rent includes high-speed internet and phone service.

The building will have electricity generated by solar panels on the roof.

Adjacent to the apartments are Color Coffee Roasters, Yoga Off Broadway, Endorphin Fitness, Knapp Harvest, The Assembly, 7 Hermits Brewing and Boneyard. A co-working space is one block away.

Talon Flats apartments will start securing leases within the next few weeks. For more information, go to TalonFlats.com .