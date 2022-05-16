The 14th annual LG Tri set for July 9 in Eagle

The LG Sprint Tri is held in memory of a long-time local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members facing a medical crisis or long-term illness since 1996.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is set to host the 14th annual LG Sprint Tri on July 9, 2022, at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. On Friday, July 8, the celebration kicks off with registration, music, food and beverages.

Never thought about participating in a triathlon? If you can swim, bike or run, you can TRI either individually or on a team! This year bring your kids and encourage them to TRI, too. This event is open to all ages and abilities.

The adult triathlon includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road, and a 5-kilometer run in Eagle Ranch. Adults can sign up as individuals or members of a team. The LG Kid’s Tri will include three age groups: 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13. An award ceremony with prizes from local companies and a silent auction will follow the race.

This event is held in memory of a long-time local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary, Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members facing a medical crisis or long-term illness since 1996. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund assists individuals living and working in the Vail Valley experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. Since its inception, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed $8.6 million to over 1,900 local families in need. For details about how to get involved, donate or apply for a grant, go to VVCF.org .

To register, sign up to volunteer or for more information, visit LGTRI.com .