The Cycle Effect announces new board member,

Liz Walker

Jeff Clark/Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect, a Colorado-based nonprofit that empowers young women through mountain biking, is recently welcomed Liz Walker to the board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to have Walker at The Cycle Effect. She’s been instrumental in helping us create connections and partners in the cycling industry. Her leadership and education skills will be highly valuable for our continued growth. We’re all looking forward to working with Liz and serving our communities to our fullest capacity,” said Brett Donelson, CEO of The Cycle Effect.

Originally from a suburb of Atlanta, Ga., Walker graduated from Brevard College with a degree in Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education. She earned her MBA from Western Carolina University before relocating full-time to Leadville in 2019. Walker has worked for Liv Cycling since 2015, holding her most recent position as Marketing Lead and Racing Team Manager since 2019. She also works as an adjunct instructor with Colorado Mountain College, earning Adjunct Faculty of the Year in 2023.

The Cycle Effect is committed to serving female athletes who primarily identify as Latina and/or BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of color). With a certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace from the University of Southern Florida, Walker will help The Cycle Effect strengthen this focus.

“In 2020, my race world came to a halt. With new spare time, I searched for a program that allowed me to give back to the cycling community. It’s been an honor to remain involved as a volunteer and industry partner, and I couldn’t be more humbled to join the board of directors. I look forward to doing everything I can to help The Cycle Effect reach its growth and impact goals alongside Brett, the staff and my fellow directors,” Walker said.