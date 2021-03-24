Three-hour closure of westbound I-70 planned for Thursday

Weather permitting, Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close westbound I-70 at mile point/exit 195 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, to recover a semi at mile point 183 just east of Vail and west of the Vail Pass summit.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected by the closure. Motorists will be able to exit I-70 at exit 195 to access Colorado 91, Copper Mountain, and other locations nearby, CDOT said.

The semi being recovered was involved in a crash on March 17. Due to the crash, I-70 was closed for a short time around 8 a.m. that morning.