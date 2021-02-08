Three more schools send quarantine notices

Homestake Peak School and Gypsum Creek and Eagle Valley middle schools are the latest to send COVID-19 quarantine notifications, Eagle County Schools said Monday.

Homestake Peak School sent two notifications over the weekend after two students tested positive for the virus. The two cases are unrelated, the district said, adding that 18 students will quarantine and a seventh grade cohort will transition to remote learning until after the upcoming break, returning to school Monday, Feb. 22.

Gypsum Creek Middle School sent notifications Monday after a student tested positive. Nineteen students and one staff member will quarantine, and the school is transitioning seventh grade to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to the large portion of students in quarantine.

Eagle Valley Middle School was notified that a staff member already providing remote instruction tested positive for COVID-19. Four students and one staff member will need to quarantine until Monday. Feb. 15.