Time Machine: 10 years ago, Colorado Army National Guard breaks ground on $33.5M HAATS facility at airport

5 years ago

Week of April 13, 2017

The town of Gypsum announced singer Gary Allan would headline the Gypsum Daze concert in July.

Twenty years after he spoke at the Eagle Library’s grand opening, Colorado photographer John Fielder returned for the facility’s anniversary celebration.

ECO Transit launched service to the Dotsero area. The route was eliminated during the Great Recession of 2009.

10 years ago

Week of April 12, 2012

The Colorado Army National Guard broke ground on the new $33.5 million High Altitude Aviation Training Site at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Longtime local Dick Turgeon passed away. The former full-time Fulford resident was fondly remembered for his many contributions to the community.

Crews removed the large fuel storage tanks from the former Swallow Oil site at the north end of Broadway in Eagle. The company had operated a fuel business at the location since the 1950s.

20 years ago

Week of April 12, 2002

Vandals struck at Eagle Valley High School, causing serious damage to three buses and the biology tech building.

Rebekah Overlease, a 1998 Eagle Valley High School graduate, was a member of the Hastings College women’s basketball team that won the NCAA Division II title.

Chris Gamble dominated at the Eagle Valley High School Invitational Track Meet, winning the 110-meter hurdles, the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles. He also was a member of an 800-meter relay team that broke the school record by more than a second.

30 years ago

Week of April 16, 1992

Interim superintendent Nick Seaver withdrew from consideration as Eagle County Schools District’s new permanent leader and announced he had accepted a job as superintendent in Longview, Washington.

The town of Eagle planned a public meeting to present information about its plans for a municipal golf course. The town was also working with the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District to develop an athletic field complex east of Eagle Valley Middle School.

Edith Leaderhause drove a van full of local seniors to Denver for an Ice Capades performance.

40 years ago

Week of April 15, 1982

A downtown Gypsum structure was gutted by fire. Phil Weber was remodeling the old warehouse and had planned to open a hardware store at the site, prior to the blaze.

The Eagle Barnsavers group hoped to move the historic Chambers barn to a new site at the Eagle River Park and open a historic museum at the location. “The white barn was donated by Loren Chambers, and the park site was granted through an agreement between the historical society and the town of Eagle,” the Enterprise reported.

The spring musical at Eagle Valley High Schoo was “Frankenstein Follies.”

WECMRD halted construction plans for a swimming pool and handball courts next to Eagle Valley Middle School. “It’ll just cost too much to build it. We’ll have to wait until the assessed valuation goes up,” explained rec district board chairman Ralph Starr.

50 years ago

Week of April 13, 1972

John O’Leary, the new owner of the Eagle and Minturn theaters, was unanimously elected president of the Eagle Chamber of Commerce. Plans for the Flight Days celebration and discussion of the importance of the county airport rounded out the rest of the chamber’s monthly business.

During a meeting of the Eagle County Coordinating Committee, Kris Moser of the Colorado Game and Fish Department proposed “intelligent” dog control measures. “People have to realize that a dog is a predator,” he said.

Kaibab Realty and Development of Phoenix, Arizona, announced lot sales in its new Kaibab subdivision located in Eagle. “Build your home on an improved town lot or on rolling country acreage. An uncommon land value in the magnificent Eagle Valley,” read the company’s advertisement.

60 years ago

Week of April 12, 1962

“Burglars got little in return for their trouble when they broke into two Eagle businesses Friday night or Saturday morning,” the Enterprise reported. The thieves took $10 from Koonce Chevrolet and $2 from Rule Electric.

Only one week after his reelection, Eagle Mayor John Hirz suffered a serious heart attack.

Leonard Horn of Wolcott was reelected as cattle industry delegate to the National Advisory Council to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

A large landslide north of Dotsero tied up traffic for hours. Schoolchildren riding the river route bus were caught behind the slide but with the help of Mrs. Morton Doll, they walked over the slide area and were taken on to school in Gypsum.

70 years ago

Week of April 10, 1951

“No doubt about it, the basketball tournament of the century will be played in the Eagle school gym Friday night,” the Enterprise reported. The Eagle Lions Club club was the event sponsor and the Enterprise claimed, the famed Harlem Globetrotters would be “but insignificant players among the teams to vie for this crown.”

Four Gilman residents narrowingly escaped injuries when an avalanche on Battle Mountain swept their car off the road. Their convertible rolled over twice on the road and twice as it was carried down the mountainside.

In stateside news, the Colorado Legislature debated a bill “to take away the privilege of youngsters from 18 to 21 years old to drink 3.2 beer.” Secretary of State George J. Baker supported the change, saying “All my troubles in the past five of six weeks have been with 3.2 places.”

80 years ago

Week of April 10, 1942

Charles Byers was elected mayor in Eagle. He received 49 votes.

Formal notice was published detailing changes for voluntary military enlistment requirements. “Applicants between the ages of 18 and 45 are now eligible, either married or single and the dental and vision requirement have also been lowered in so much as men with either partial or complete false teeth may be accepted providing that the teeth are sufficient to perform the function of mastication.”