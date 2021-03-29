Time Machine: 10 years ago, Eagle celebrates Pink Colorado

Ten years ago residents and visitors enjoyed roaming around Eagle to find the Pink Colorado displays scattered around town.

Daily file photo

5 years ago

Week of March 31, 2016

The Eagle Town Board announced that John Schneiger and Clark Gundlach were the finalists for the town manager position. Criticism continued regarding the decision to make the manager decision just days before an upcoming municipal election that would change the board membership.

Anne McKibbin was running unopposed in the Eagle Mayor race while five candidates — Paul Witt, Matt Solomon, Kevin Brubeck, Mikel “Pappy” Kerst and Max Schmidt — were vying for four open board seats.

In Gypsum, there were four candidates — Beric Christianson, Tom Edwards, Chris Huff and Marisa Sato — for three town council seats.

10 years ago

Week of March 31, 2011

Eagle prepared to launch a public art project called “Pink Colorado.” The exhibit planned a display of oversize photographs — that all featured an element of pink — mounted on buildings around town.

The Eagle Valley High School Foundation celebrated its inaugural Fire and Ice Gala at Adam’s Mountain Country Club.

The Habitat for Humanity outlet store in Eagle planned a grand opening celebration with giveaways and festivities.

20 years ago

Week of March 29, 2001

Dwindling membership prompted the officers of the American Legion Post in Gypsum to close its building for the rest of the winter, curtailing the popular Saturday night bingo parties.

Shapiro Development was considering construction of a bowling alley on property located behind the Eagle Diner.

The American Gypsum mine north of Gypsum was seeking permission from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to expand its mining operations.

Officials from the town of Gypsum and Eagle County celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mountain Glen Village Apartments.

30 years ago

Week of April 4, 1991

The Gypsum Town Council launched an effort to withdraw the town from the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District. Town officials said they didn’t believe community residents were getting what they paid for, via property taxes, from the rec district. They reasoned the town could collect the same property tax dollars residents were paying to WECMRD and use the revenue to build and operate municipal rec programs.

Golf great Hale Irwin addressed the Eagle County Board of Commissioners during a discussion regarding the proposed Cordillera development. Irwin was slated to design the project’s golf course

An article in the Rocky Mountain News described Jessica Catto’s effort to build environmentally sound, energy efficient housing in the Basalt area. Catto, the owner of Eagle Ranch, was also in discussions with Eagle officials regarding development of her property south of town. Catto’s husband, Henry Catto Jr., was the U.S. ambassador to the Court of St. James in London.

40 years ago

Week of April 2, 1981

The Colorado Division of Wildlife planned to poison Sweetwater Lake in an attempt to reclaim the upper Sweetwater drainage and reintroduce the lake’s only native fish — the Colorado cutthroat trout. The poisoning was promoted as an attempt to establish a thriving community of cutthroats, a species on the states’ endangered list.

Members of the Eagle Lions Club were preparing for the community’s first 9Health Fair.

The new Eagle County jail administrator called the local lock-up an “antique.” Bobby Williams said he wanted to bring the jail up to current standards and asked community members to donate items including old clothes (for transients), old books and used back and white televisions. Williams also ask for volunteers to make grocery visits, wash laundry and run errands.

50 years ago

Week of April 1, 1971

Formation of a local search and rescue team was the subject of a special meeting in Eagle. Members of the ski, snowmobile and horse communities — as well as local politicians and law enforcement personnel — were invited to attend the session hosted by Denver Civil Defense Coordinator Blair Wilson.

A group of “county ladies” planned an Easter egg hunt at Eagle Town Park, including an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Stanley’s Cash Grocery and the H.W. Lewis Store donated egg dye and Hometown Supply donated disposable cups to help with the egg preparation effort.

Above average snowpack was reported at the McKenzie Gulch area. Weather in the lower Eagle Valley was balmy, with a high temperate of 70 degrees reported on March 26.

60 years ago

Week of April 6, 1961

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners agreed to make an application with the Federal Aviation Administration to take over operations at the local airport. “A better airport will be a boon to the county,” said Commissioner Harry Nottingham. “Air travel is constantly increasing and if he have modern landing facilities we can attract many more hunters, fishermen and even skiers, into our area.”

Mary Bertroch, an eighth grader at Eagle Valley Junior High School, was the winner of the county spelling bee. She planned to represent the county at the Rocky Mountain Spelling Bee in Denver.

70 years ago

Week of March 28, 1951

“A treat is in store for residents of Eagle and Garfield counties when the nationally famed Shaw Cheyenne Mountain Dancers come to Gypsum,” the Enterprise declared. The group performed early American folk dances and planned a show at Eagle County High School. Tickets were 75 cents for adults, 50 cents for students and 25 cents for children.

The Sweetwater Home Demonstration Club purchased a movie projector and a public address system. The club announced the equipment was available for use by other groups in the neighborhood.

80 years ago

Week of April 4, 1941

Eagle County Sherriff Murray Wilson apprehended two safe crackers who had staged a robbery in Fraser. He made the arrest when a westbound freight train stopped at Dotsero. After hearing the men’s descriptions and learning that a freight train had departed from Fraser shortly after the robbery, Wilson met the train and grabbed the pair, along with the $53 they had stolen.

Sheriff Wilson also arrested a man who had burglarized Billy Morgan’s pool hall. The robber had made off with $25. He was arrested in Gypsum the day after the robbery when Wilson found out he had visited a business to convert a large amount of change into $10 bill.