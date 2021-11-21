Time Machine: 10 years ago, Eagle learned about spinning fire

Former Eagle resident Lauren Schmidt creates lines of fire with white gas from her poi. Schmidt, then a student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, shared the secrets of fire spinning in a story from 2011. (Enterprise file photo)



5 years ago

Week of Nov. 24, 2016

The results of a water rate and tap fee study commissioned by the town of Eagle indicated residents would be paying an additional $25 per month for base service to finance construction of a new municipal water treatment plant.

Former Eagle Mayor and Town Manager Jon Stavney was named director for the District 12 Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.

After 135 years of service, the Red Cliff Community Church closed its doors.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 24, 2011

The developers of the proposed Eagle River Station project debuted their revised plan before members of the Eagle Town Board.

A front-page story detailed the fire spinning talents of Eagle’s Lauren Schmidt.

Dr. Bill Sterett, former managing partner of the Steadman-Hawkins Clinic, joined the Vail-Summit Orthopedics practice.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 22, 2001

A group of Eagle residents began fundraising efforts to finance construction of a new pool and ice rink facility in the town.

Brothers Rusty and Ron Mosher proposed an RV park to be located west of Gypsum. Their plans called for 40 RV hookups, rental cabins, a lodge, catch-and-release fishing in the Eagle River and a walking trail featuring a history theme.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 28, 1991

Vandals took a joy ride through Eagle that ended when they crashed a vehicle into the tennis court fence at Town Park. Sod was torn up, a tree was plowed over and damages totaled more than $2,000, which classified the incident as a felony. Eagle Police asked for tips to help them arrest the vandals.

After years of high profile negotiations that pitted the towns of Eagle and Gypsum against one another, Eagle County resolved its water service issue at the airport. Construction was underway on a transmission line from the town of Gypsum to the facility and the line was slated for completion in January. The project brought drinkable water to the airport, and the Vail Valley Consolidated Water District financed the work.

Eagle County School District reported its dropout rate was 2.8% in 1990, well below the statewide average of 4.1%. However, the district’s teacher turnover rate was 15%, nearly twice the state average of 8.7%.

Eagle Valley High School’s John Ramunno was preparing for his 12th year as the Devils’ head wrestling coach. Charles Vogel was tapped as assistant coach.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 26, 1981

The Eagle Volunteer Ambulance Association sent out a plea for drivers. Volunteers needed to be at least 25 and possess a valid driver’s license. Volunteers also had to be willing to enroll in Advanced First Aid classes.

A fire of unknown origin totally gutted the clubhouse and laundromat at the Eagle River Trailer Park. Firefighters at the scene asked residents not to use their domestic water so there was adequate flow to fight the fire.

Peter Kiewit and Sons Co. of Denver was awarded the first contract for Interstate 70 construction inside Glenwood Canyon. The $4 million contract included grading, retaining walls, stabilization, paving, signs and landscaping beginning 4.25 miles west of Dotsero and extending 1.2 miles to the east.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 24, 1971

“Denver has a new scheme for Eagle River,” declared a front-page Enterprise headline. The newspaper reported that the Denver Water Board was eyeing plans to claim water from northern Eagle County and build a new reservoir northeast of Eagle that would be larger than Dillon Reservoir.

Sixty-four dancers from Eagle, Gypsum, Aspen, Leadville and Glenwood Springs gathered at the Eagle Gym for the Eagle Valley Flying Square Dance Club event. The guest caller was Fred Butts of Denver.

A Colorado Mountain College production of “Star-Spangled Girl” was planned at the Eagle Theater. The show was sponsored by the Valley Arts Council.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Evel Knieval” starring George Hamilton. Also showing was a film by newcomer George Lucas titled “THX1138.”

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 23, 1961

The National Police Officers Certificate and Medal of Merit was posthumously awarded to Eagle County Undersheriff John Clark in recognition of “outstanding heroism, valor and meritorious service above and beyond the call of duty.” Clark died from gunshot wounds he sustained while attempting to capture fugitive Delmar Spooner.

Two burglars, who were attempting to steal gas from a car parked in front of an Eagle home, were arrested. The thieves were spotted by the residents of the home at about 4:30 a.m.

“In the summer, it’s as hot at the hubs of you-know-where. In the winter, that place is blamed for the cold,” wrote Enterprise editor Marilla McCain. On Thanksgiving Day, the area’s low temperature was 0 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded at the Eagle County Airport.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 22, 1951

James O. Buchholz, described as “one of the few remaining pioneers of Eagle County,” died at age 84. Buchholz was the son of a Civil War veteran. He arrived in the valley in 1879 and for many years, he was the local forest ranger.

“As Mrs. Jim Day stood on a porch at Pierce’s Cafe at Gypsum Thursday, waving to the boys on the troop rail car, she didn’t realize she had waved to her son as he was on his way to the West Coast, headed for Hawaii,” the Enterprise reported. She found out about the connection when she received a card, mailed by Pvt. Jim Day at Silt, telling his mom he had seen her and waved back.

Graduates of Eagle High School began planning for the annual New Year’s Eve banquet and dance.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “The Flying Leathernecks” starring John Wayne.

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 21, 1941

Students at Eagle County High School had a busy week. They attended a patriotic rally hosted by the American Legion Post 150 of Gypsum, completed their six-week exams and participated in a fire drill.

The Enterprise’s international news column reported “Everyone in Soviet Russia is learning the soldier trade these days. Even the students in school — girls as well as boys — are preparing for instruction.”