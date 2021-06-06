Time Machine: 10 years ago, Gov. Hickenlooper drops by Bonfire for a beer

Ten years ago, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was at Sylvan Lake State Park for some official business when Eagle Mayor Ed Woodland mentioned there was a great brewery in town. Hickenlooper shuffled his schedule and dropped by for a draft, and a picture with Woodland.

5 years ago

Week of June 9, 2016

John Schneiger began work as Eagle’s new town manager.

Plans for Eagle’s newest amenity — a riverfront and whitewater park — were just beginning to take shape on paper, but Gypsum resident Ken Hoeve could envision business potential at the site. The Eagle Town Board approved a special use permit request from Hoeve to operate Eagle Tubing and Photography.

Eagle County officials began consideration of development options for their 8.84 acre property located in west Eagle.

10 years ago

Week of June 9, 2011

Gov. John Hickenlooper traveled to Sylvan Lake State Park to sign a bill merging the Colorado Division of Wildlife with Colorado State Parks. The new agency was named Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

After his governor business was done, Hickenlooper dropped in at Eagle’s Bonfire Brewing. “Eagle’s mayor asked me to stop by for a beer on my way out of town and that sounded like a spectacular idea,” Hickenlooper noted at the beginning of his official speech. The brewery staffer at work when Hickenlooper showed up admitted it was a bit intimidating to have the governor drop by for a draw, especially because Hick is a renowned brewer. “I gave him a tour of the place and showed him our new brewing equipment. He’s such a down-to-earth guy,” Matt Wirtz said.

Brittany Rathsburg was the valedictorian and Jessica Dondero was the salutatorian for the Eagle Valley High School Class of 2011.

20 years ago

Week of June 7, 2001

Some 300 bike racers were expected at the Eagle Classic event.

Neighbors of the proposed Chatfield Corners development in Gypsum raised concerns about the project’s density.

The Eagle Valley Humane Society rescued six border collie puppies that had been left in a large trash container located along Brush Creek Road.

Eagle Valley High School baseball payers T.J. Stanford and Micah Bernardt were named to the Denver Post 3A All-State First Team.

Gypsum Elementary School Principal Mike Gass spent an entire day on the roof of the building to pay off a bet he made with students. The kids beat the book-reading goal that Gass set and their success put the principal on the roof.

30 years ago

Week of June 13, 1991

After the Eagle County Board of Commissioners denied an application from B&B Excavating to operate a gravel pit in the Wolcott area the company was searching for alternative mining locations.

Jason Yantzer won a $1,000 scholarship from the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce. In his scholarship essay, Yantzer said the local economy and quality of life could be improved by building an indoor gymnasium in Gypsum. Yantzer was also in the news because he received his Eagle Scout honors.

Glen Ewing, Ken Long, Charlie Ridgway and Larry McKinzie were named to the newly created Eagle Golf Course Advisory Committee. The group was charged with developing a plan to bring a golf facility to town.

Vail Valley Junior Olympic Club volleyball players traveled to the University of California at Davis to compete in a week-long tournament.

40 years ago

Week of June 11, 1981

A pet show held at Eagle Town Park drew 70 contestants ranging from reptiles to birds to dogs. The event was hosted by the Eagle County Public Library.

Three inmates from the Eagle County jail’s work release program escaped after coercing a county fairgrounds caretaker into providing them with a vehicle and $50 in cash. The three were not considered dangerous.

Rick Bumgardner of Eagle won the junior showmanship title at the Bowleggers 4-H Club Horse Show.

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder issued a marriage license to William Powell and Nancy Nickerson of Eagle.

50 years ago

Week of June 10, 1971

Four young men were charged with assault and battery in the beating of a Battle Mountain High School teacher. The incident happened at the school’s football field and around 40 students witnessed the attack. According to the police report, there were two students and two other young men harassing the girls’ physical education teacher when a male teacher interceded on her behalf. The four men attacked the male teacher, leaving him unconscious.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were planned at Vail’s new health center. The center was planned as a 15-bed facility to fill the valley’s hospital needs. “The facility is not designed to be a complete hospital but an emergency and interim facility,” the Enterprise reported.

Dwaine Kinnett and Tony Hoza earned their Eagle Scout honors.

60 years ago

Week of June 8, 1961

A wave of vandalism was reported at the New Jersey Zinc Company’s Maloit Park property. The vandals caused extensive damage to equipment, with costs estimated at $500. Floodlights at the park received the brunt of the damage. Thirteen of the lights, located at the tennis and basketball courts, were riddled with bullets.

A number of Eagle and Gypsum children participated in a new swimming lesson program at the Glenwood Springs Hot Springs Pool. The new program featured various levels — beginner, advance beginner, intermediate and junior lifesaving — and students moved through the levels after they could demonstrate certain skills.

Phyllis Pender, formerly of Eagle, was named as a cheerleader for the University of Colorado at Boulder.

70 years ago

Week of June 7, 1951

“Extremely bad weather may have cut the crowd planning to attend the Burns Roping Club annual rodeo, but it didn’t impact the quality of the show,” the Enterprise reported. “A heavy storm brought morning snow and rain, but it cleared up in time for the afternoon competition. Attendance was estimated and 1,200.”

The rodeo crowd crowned Bertha Jean Gates as Burns Rodeo Queen. Doris Stuhl was selected as the lady-in-waiting.

The Eagle Lions Club started work on a tennis court at the town park property. Club members invited the public to a work night at the site and promised to provide a picnic supper to all volunteers.

80 years ago

Week of June 6, 1941

Soldier J.R. Pinterton responded to an Eagle Valley Enterprise column extolling the greatness of Alaska. “When I read your article, I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or curse. Evidently I must have tried to do all three at the same time for I emitted a terrible noise and the boys in the squad thought I was hysterical,” he wrote. “Mr. Stewart bought Alaska from Russia, but I doubt very much we could give it back to them.”

While fighting intensified in Europe, the author of the Enterprise’s Cliff Dweller column voiced strong opposition to entering the war. “I do not fear Hitler. I do fear war,” the columnist stated.