Time Machine: 10 years ago, mysterious metal men materialize in Eagle

Workers at Mountain Steel manuever a large metal figure — destined to become a key support piece and an artistic statement at the Red Sandstone Park in Vail. The figures can still be spotted at the highly visible location along Interstate 70.

Eagle Valley Enterprise file photo

5 years ago

Week of Nov. 10, 2016

Eagle County and the town of Gypsum signed a deal to develop a motocross park on a 157-acre site north of the community.

The Gypsum Costco marked the 10th anniversary of its grand opening.

The Vail Valley Rotary Club awarded a $15,000 grant to the Literacy Project of Eagle County to expand its “Raising a Reader” program.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 10, 2011

Motorists in Eagle were curious about 10 large metal figures outside of the Mountain Steel building located on U.S. Highway 6. The large pieces were key structural and artistic components of the new Red Sandstone Park playground in Vail, designed by native son Karl Krueger.

Eagle Valley High School volleyball player Alex Lassa signed a letter of intent to play for Rutgers University. Lassa was named Player of the Year for the 4A Western Slope.

The Eagle County commissioners learned estimated costs had jumped to $5.7 million for the long-anticipated Eagle ball field project planned in the reclaimed gravel pit area at the fairgrounds property. County construction manager Rick Ullom said there was a funding gap for the project of $1.3 million to $1.8 million.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 8, 2001

Gypsum voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot question that would have reversed the Chatfield Corners subdivision approval. By a closer margin, they also rejected a question that would have required the Town Council to follow the Gypsum master plan when reviewing land-use applications and would have put all future annexation proposals to a citizen vote.

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum discussed sales tax revenue sharing, with an eye toward future big box development downvalley.

Colorado Mountain College prepared to launch construction of a new campus in Edwards. CMC was also considering closing its Eagle campus as part of the new Edwards center operations plan.

An angry coach from Holy Family High School in Denver was arrested after he attacked Eagle Valley High School Athletic Director Dave Scott during a playoff football game.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 14, 1991

Armed with 1,000 petition signatures, a group of Gypsum residents showed up in force at a Gypsum Town Council meeting to demand a pedestrian walkway across the Eagle River along U.S. Highway 6. The petition drive was launched after a drunk driver killed Gypsum resident Tara Mactavish-Palmer while she was walking her dog along the state highway bridge over the river.

A team of horses and a sleigh belonging to Brush Creek resident Steve Jones was featured on the cover of the Sears Christmas catalog.

Annie Colby of the Eagle Pharmacy and Diane Huffman of PTI Communications announced plans for the second annual Christmas on Broadway celebration.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 12, 1981

The Eagle Valley High School girls volleyball team, coached by Susan Scott, took second place in the Colorado Class A state tournament.

The father/daughter team of Ben Riva and Leslie Madison opened Vail-based Rocky Mountain Reprographics, a reproduction company for architects, engineers and construction firms.

Everett Ferguson was awarded his Eagle County honors during a special ceremony at the Eagle County School District administration building.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a harvest festival at the Eagle County Fairgrounds exhibit hall. The event included music by country rock band Zeke and intermission entertainment by a local barbershop quartet. Admission was $1 per person.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 11, 1971

Enterprise editor Marilla McCain weighed in on the controversial issue of extending Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. “What the Eeekologists don’t know is that the natural beauty of the Glenwood Canyon is not as it always has been. Much of the terrain they want left untouched by road builders has undergone change by earlier road builders, say, some 50 or more years ago.”

The Boy Scouts of Eagle distributed Goodwill bags around town, and residents were urged to donate “good, useable items such as clothing, shoes, bedding and more.”

The Eagle Valley varsity football team’s season record was three wins and six losses. The JV Devils, however, went undefeated for the season.

Eagle Auto Parts advertised a sale on 8-track tape players — both equipment and a 90-day warranty for $55.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 9, 1961

E.E. Wilson of Eagle had a great hunting story to share. “Wilson, hunting in the Salt Creek area with his brother Fred, brought down a big one — bear that weighed 410 pounds and stood 7 feet, 2 inches tall — a real bruiser.”

Postmasters from throughout the United States prepared to administer the official Peace Corps exam in November. Eagle Postmistress Beth C. Byers told the Enterprise she would communicate more details as they became available.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “All Hands on Deck” starring Pat Boone.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 8, 1951

Two Eagle County men were wounded while fighting in Korea. Bernard W. Jurick of Basalt was hospitalized in Japan. The Case family, of Edwards, was notified that son Charles “Sonny” Case had been wounded only a few weeks after being shipped overseas.

The Yarmony Post of the American Legion planned an Armistice Day celebration with bingo, a turkey shoot, an auction and “games of all kinds to suit every member of the family.”

The Eagle Community Playhouse announced its first production would be the popular play “Charlie’s Aunt.”

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 7, 1941

The Eagle County Selective Services Board hosted a turkey dinner in honor of the four local men who had been inducted into the armed forces — Wesley Caddy Smith, William Aerts, Fred Berquist and Jose Alfred Roybal.

Eagle County was the top metal producing area of Colorado in 1939. “With so much of Colorado’s mining resources produced on the Western Slope, this part of the state should have representation in Congress that will actively aid and protect mining interests,” the Enterprise stated.

The nationwide Red Cross Roll Call Drive was launched, and Eagle County residents were urged to participate. “The only method of finances the Red Cross has to carry on its great mercy work is through contributions of ever loyal American citizens.”

In a landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that picketing, by members of a labor union, was a legal activity.