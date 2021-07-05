Time Machine: 10 years ago, two Eagle men turn in gritty Ride the Rockies performance

Rich Cunningham and Paul Gregg celebrate their dead-last finish at the 2011 Ride the Rockies. Cunningham was the only hand pedal bike competitor to finish every stage of the event.

Daily file photo

5 years ago

Week of July 7, 2016

The former Eagle Town Hall building at 108 West Second Street was getting a new lease on life with two new tenants. The Eagle Town Board approved requests from Mean Street Boxing Club and Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center to use the space.

Two years after it first opened, 7 Hermits Brewing Company had outgrown its former space and relocated to more expansive digs and the northeast corner of Capitol and Founders in Eagle Ranch.

Eagle resident Duane Ziegler published his first children’s book “JimJim and the Jelly Bean Journey.” The book told the story of a mouse family that resided at Sylvan Lake State Park.

10 years ago

Week of July 7, 2011

A front page story detailed the exploits of Paul Gregg and Rich Cunningham during the Ride the Rockies event. The duo finished dead last in the biking event, but may well have recorded the ride’s grittiest performance. Cunningham, who was seriously injured in a 2004 climbing accident, was the only hand pedal bike rider to complete every single leg of the 2011 Ride the Rockies.

Trinity Recycling, a scrap metal collection business, opened shop at a Castle Drive location in Eagle.

Kenny Trujillo had a great Eagle Flight Days Horseshoes Tournament. He took first plan in the top single category and with his partner, Willie Trujillo, and he also won the top doubles category.

20 years ago

Week of July 5, 2001

Eagle County Sheriff A.J. Johnson announced his deputies would be taking on some firefighter responsibilities and he had ordered a new truck as part of the program.

The Gypsum Town Council agreed to spend $193,000 for landscaping to screen the towns expanded sewer plant from neighboring properties.

The Eagle Valley Swish Basketball Club place first at a tournament held at Colorado State University.

30 years ago

Week of July 11, 1991

A Rifle man was facing horse thievery charges. He allegedly stole more than a dozen horses from Grand County and three horses, valued at more than $3,000, from a ranch near Eagle. Law officials believed the animals ended up at Great West Meats in Morton, Texas, where they were slaughtered and processed. The meat was possibility shipped to France.

The field narrowed to six candidates for the Eagle Police Chief job. Seventy men, but no women, applied for the position.

Eagle Town Manager Willy Powell proposed hiring a part-time planner to help with the administration of land-use regulations and planning functions.

Maurie Nottingham of Avon received the Recycler of the Year Community Program Award presented by Colorado Recycles.

40 years ago

Week of July 9, 1981

An assistant vice president and appraiser at First Bank of Eagle County was assaulted at his Gypsum home. He was hit and kicked in the face and chest in the assault, which occurred around midnight. The police report indicated that the attack was connected to the man’s job-related responsibilities, which included vehicle repossession.

In one of his first actions as the new Eagle county School District Superintendent, Dr. Charles Schwahn cut the central office administration corps by two positions. Under the new system, one assistant superintendent was responsible for business and auxiliary services and the other was responsible for instruction and personnel.

The Eagle Fire Department acquired a new vehicle — a 1981 Ford Supervan. The new vehicle was eyed for service as an ambulance.

50 years ago

Week of July 8, 1971

“Land development throughout the county continues on the upswing and it appears that anyone who owns land in the county is sitting on a gold mine,” the Enterprise reported. Projects poised for development included the Chambers property north of Eagle, an automobile service station at the Edwards Interstate 70 interchange and a residential development in the Lake Creek area.

The Kaibab Subdivision map appeared in the Enterprise. The main access for the new development was Whiting Road and lots of up to 2 acres were offered for sale.

Glen Ewing, former Eagle resident, served as freshman class president at Western State College in Gunnison.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Hello Dolly!” starring Barbara Streisand.

60 years ago

Week of July 6, 1961

The Little Britches Queen Contest was planned at the new county fairgrounds. The winner was tasked with heading up a welcoming committee for the Eagle Flight Days celebration, planned July 21-22.

Eagle County School District Superintendent J.W. Mackey met with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners to discuss formation of a county library.

Because of hot, dry conditions, the Eagle Town Board enacted watering restrictions.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included salt pork for 39 cents a pound.

70 years ago

Week of July 5, 1951

Citing scheduling difficulties and financial concerns, organizers announced there would be no Eagle County Fair that summer.

Twenty-three local Girl Scouts and their leader, Mrs. George White, set off for a week-long camping trip at Yeoman Park.

The Independent Lumber Company offered eggs for sale, claiming their product was “fine-flavored with uniform yellow yokes and firm whites.”

80 years ago

Week of July 4, 1941

Twenty-two Eagle County men registered for the national military draft, but the figure fell short of the number members of the local Selective Service Board expected. The board had estimated there would be approximately 40 registrations.

“Dick Mesas’s faith in finding the lost ore body from the Lady Belle Mine on Horse Mountain, seven miles southeast of Eagle just won’t die down,” the Enterprise reported. “Mesas was hard at work prospecting in the area.”

Weather was unusually cold around the valley. One residence up Gypsum Creek reported nighttime temperatures dipped down to 22 degrees.