Time Machine: 20 years ago, Arnold Palmer played Eagle Ranch for golf course’s grand opening

Golf legend Arnold Palmer makes a bunker shot while playing the front nine at the Eagle Ranch Golf Course as part of the facility’s 2001 grand opening.

Enterprise file photo

5 years ago

Week of Aug. 11, 2016

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service said they could not determine the cause of the Red Table Fire near Sylvan Lake. The fire burned 26 acres before an aggressive response obliterated the blaze.

A Gypsum Town Council discussion regarding a possible condemnation of property belonging to Clearwater Ventures — the entity that owned the Eagle Valley Clean Energy biomass plant — drew spirited opposition from citizens. “I can read about eminent domain cases in Chicago and Los Angeles, not here in Gypsum,” said local resident James Bair.

10 years ago

Week of Aug. 11, 2011

Eagle County approved plans for a new recreation field complex at the fairgrounds property.

In a 4-3 split vote, members of the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition proposal for a 2.1-mile bike path along Hernage Gulch.

The Denver Post named Jason Yantzer, an alumnus of Eagle Valley High School, its Baseball Coach of the Year. Yantzer skippered the Hotchkiss Bulldogs to one of their most successful seasons ever with a 17-2 record and district and regional victories.

20 years ago

Week of Aug. 9, 2001

Golf legend Arnold Palmer was in town for the grand opening of the Eagle Ranch Golf Course. Director of Golf Jeff Boyer served as Palmer’s caddy as he played the front nine on the course.

Developer Jerry Rea was talking to the town of Eagle about services for a 60- to 75-unit project north of Eagle. Rea had proposed swapping some U.S. Bureau of Land Management property near Eagle for Colorado State Land Board parcels where he held rights.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 15, 1991

Maybe it was the concert by Chris LeDoux or the dog-riding spider money act at the rodeo, but Eagle County Fair & Rodeo organizers announced record-breaking attendance at the event. More than twice the number of spectators — in excess of 2,900 — showed up for the 1991 event compared to 1990 figures.

Jockey Pat Day, a native of the Eagle River Valley, was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame. The 38-year-old Day had earned more than 5,000 wins during his illustrious career.

Over-the-air television viewers had their service expanded to include Denver stations 2 and 6 compliments of Holy Cross Electric Association. The electric co-op built a new tower in the Beacon Hill area and as part of Eagle County’s approval, the company also built various communication towers in the area.

40 years ago

Week of Aug. 13, 1981

The U.S. Forest Service announced its preference to permit approximately 3,000 acres with a maximum capacity of 9,000 daily skiers for the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area. “In essence, they disapproved it,” said Bob Young, Adam’s Rib vice president. Young said it was doubtful that the resort could be viable with anything less than a maximum daily skier capacity of 11,400.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners granted a preliminary plan approval for the Eby Creek Mesa development. One of the plan’s provisions prohibited dogs in the 220-unit subdivision.

The first project for the eventual connection of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was slated to begin in late August. The first section covered slightly less than one mile of eastbound lanes east of the No Name interchange.

50 years ago

Week of Aug. 12, 1971

New York City Mayor John Lindsay delivered the keynote address for the first Vail Symposium event. Lindsay spoke about the importance of community government in the decision-making process.

The Rev. Donald Simonton of Vail teased Enterprise editor Marilla McCain about the previous week’s edition. McCain had written, “After a trip on the new road last week, the writer is convinced that the natural beauty of an interstate highway wouldn’t impair the beauty of Glenwood Canyon.”

Simonton responded “If I-70 slashing its way across (and through) Colorado is an illustration of ‘natural beauty’ then the good Lord sure showed some terrible taste when He put together our mountains. I suppose I really should talk to him about it.”

McCain then responded “Don — that really IS the most fascinating sentence. If I weren’t the proof reader as well as the writer and typesetter, I would fire me!”

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 10, 1961

Unless the Eagle Valley Television Association was able to collect $3,000 in dues payments, the valley was facing a winter with no television service.

Vera Kinnett of Eagle won a $50 prize for submitting an essay about how she helped her husband be a safe truck driver and a better employee. Her advice included always having dinner ready, whenever he finally arrived home from a hauling trip.

The Silver Eagle Barber and Beauty Shop advertised a “School Belle Special.” School-age girls were offered a $1 discount for any beauty service.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Pollyanna” starring Hayley Mills.

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 9, 1951

B.E. Buckley, owner of the Eagle Propane and Gas Company, announced a promotional ham and biscuits meal to demonstrate propane-cooking methods. He planned to feed 1,000 people.

John Helms, 29, of Eagle lost a foot in an accident at the Empire Zinc Mine at Gilman. Helms was run over by a mucking machine.

Clarence S. Jackson, son of photographer William Henry Jackson, was the guest speaker at Minturn’s Colorado Day celebration.

“The Sands of Iwo Jima” starring John Wayne, was the featured movie at the Eagle Theater.

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 8, 1941

“Such a crowd was gathered to witness the dedication of the great bridge connecting up the new road over Battle Mountain last Sunday as never before gathered on the mountain and probably never will again, at one time,” the Enterprise reported. At least 2,200 people attend the dedication. Colorado Gov. Ralph Carr was the featured speaker.

While most valley residents were thrilled about the event, a local minister took exception to the Sunday morning timing. “I feel it both my duty and privilege to congratulate the state and its highway department upon completion of this vital and excellent link in a great highway system. BUT, I must tell you that I heartily disapprove of the dedication service being held at such an hour as to interfere with services of worship”