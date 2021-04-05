Time Machine: 20 years ago, Eagle launches construction of its new town hall

This 1930s photo of downtown Eagle shows the empty lot at Broadway and Second Street that first became Central Park and ultimately became the site of the Eagle Town Hall.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle Clounty Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of April 7, 2016

The Eagle County Regional Airport welcomed the 8 millionth passenger since it began offering commercial air service on March 29, 1989. During that first commercial season, 277 passengers traveled to the Eagle County facility. By 2015, the airport served more than 320,000 passengers annually.

The town of Gypsum announced the entertainment lineup for the 2016 Gypsum Daze celebration. The planned headliner was Hunter Hayes.

Abundant snowfall prompted Vail Resorts to push back the closing day for Vail Mountain.

10 years ago

Week of April 7, 2011

Two local designers — Michelle Anderson and Alise Hornbecker — squared off at the Western Slope Home Show Wine and Design event. The two women designed specially created show rooms at the Eagle River Center event and a raffle offered the model room furnishings to a lucky winner.

The Eagle Valley High School baseball team split a double header with the Moffat County Bulldogs.

20 years ago

Week of April 5, 2001

Construction of Eagle’s new town hall took over Central Park — a small green space located at the corner of Second Street and Broadway.

A volunteer recruitment effort was under way for the new community-built playground at Eagle Ranch.

Carly Fackler, 9, submitted the winning entry to name Eagle’s new toy store. Her suggestion was Kidtopia.

30 years ago

Week of April 11, 1991

A group of Edwards residents protested the plan to build a new softball/soccer field complex adjacent to the Eagle County Fairgrounds. When the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board hosted a meeting to present the plan, the Edwards group members stated they would not support construction of any facilities in Eagle until the rec district had built something in their community. “If you are going to take our money, we want the facilities here,” said Homestead developer Bob Warner.

Meanwhile, members of the Gypsum Town Council defeated a resolution to secede from WECMRD after a meeting with rec district officials. The town and the district hammered out a plan to funnel facility spending to Gypsum.

For National Library Week, a number of local residents revealed what they were currently reading. Sally Metcalf of Eagle had just finished “Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follet and was getting ready to start “The Eight.” Dan Reynolds of Gypsum was reading “Listening Woman” by Tony Hillerman. Eagle Mayor Bill Cunningham said he was making his way through Chapter 12 of the Eagle municipal code.

40 years ago

Week of April 9, 1981

Developers who represented the Eighty Eight Acres LLC and Kaibab Industries abandoned their plans for a pair of residential projects in the town of Eagle. Originally their plans called for 591 residential lots at the Brush Creek Terrace and at the old sawmill site on the east side of town. The developers blamed density concerns and numerous plan revisions as their reasons for jettisoning their proposals.

In response, the town of Eagle cited issues with the development proposals including plans for independent water treatment facilities.,

A write-in campaign for the Eagle County School Board was launched after members of the Eagle County teachers union found out incumbents Helen Fritch of East Vail and David Mott of Wolcott were running unopposed.

An Edwards man and his wife, traveling at 55 mph, failed to successfully navigate the corner of Grand Avenue and Broadway in Eagle. “The driver bled a lot, according to police, and the car was ruined,” the Enterprise reported. But immediately after the accident, the occupants managed to make it over to Jack’s for a cocktail before the cops arrived.

Nancy Nickerson, a former map librarian at Central Washington University and Oregon State University, was the new owner of The Strawberry Patch floral and gift shop in downtown Eagle.

50 years ago

Week of April 8, 1971

A fire of unknown origin destroyed three mobile homes and damaged two other residences at the Edwards Trailer Park. No injuries were reported in the incident, but one of the fire victims said her Siamese cat ran away after the fire. She asked anyone who managed to catch the cat to give her a call.

The deadline for Eagle County School Board candidate petitions was rapidly approaching and only one contested race had developed. Lloyd Eichler was set to face Ralph Boynton for the Eagle seat.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “South Pacific” starring Mitzy Gaynor. At the Minturn Theater, the feature was “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” starring Jane Fonda.

60 years ago

Week of April 6, 1961

“Vail Pass and its treacherous and dangerous grades claimed four more accidents this week,” the Enterprise proclaimed. There were no accident injuries reported.

Ernest Shue of McCoy was named Sailor of the Month by his commanding officer at the Rota, Spain naval station.

Eagle’s restaurants urged local residents to dine out for the Easter holiday. The Diamond J planned a special smorgasbord, Harrison’s Café advertised a steak dinner and High’s Steak House planned a noon buffet.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “North to Alaska” starring John Wayne.

70 years ago

Week of April 5, 1951

Following his March arrest in connection with a burglary at the Diamond J Café, a 16-year-old Denver youth tried to break out the Eagle County Jail two times. On his first attempt, the young man tried to crawl through a hole in the jail plumbing and he remained hidden for approximately one hour while a statewide escape bulletin was issued.

His second attempt was more successful but lasted less time. He knocked a hole in the ceiling of his cell and crawled across the courthouse attic to a trap door. The youth and an accomplice managed to hot-wire a car that belonged to the court superintendent and make it out of Eagle, but they were quickly apprehended and returned to jail.

80 years ago

Week of April 4, 1941

Members of the Eagle County Young Citizens League dramatized the life of Colorado pioneer Horace Tabor during a special state history event.

Elton Beardon also performed for the event, but he bucked the trend of depicting the life and times of a famed resident. Instead he shared the story of Spring Creek John, the state’s first stagecoach driver.