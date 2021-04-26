Time Machine: 20 years ago, local kids contribute to Brush Creek playground time capsule

A stone marker denotes the location of the Brush Creek Community Playground Childrens Time Capsule, buried back in 2001.

5 years ago

Week of April 27, 2016

With snowpack at approximately 100% of the 30-year average, whitewater enthusiasts were looking forward to a top-notch season.

High school cycling coaches from throughout Colorado traveled to Eagle for their annual summit. “We love Eagle. They roll out the red carpet for us and they’re centrally located,” said Kate Rau, director of the Colorado High School Cycling League.

Brandon Sheard of Eagle Valley High School signed a letter of intent to run cross country at Fort Lewis College.

10 years ago

Week of April 27, 2011

The long-anticipated Haymeadow plan was delivered to Eagle Town Hall by developer Ric Newman and planner Rick Plyman.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District won a third consecutive Golden Boot for raising the most money locally during the 2010 Fill the Boot campaign.

Pastatively Italian Ristorante doubled its original dining space.

The Gypsum Recreation Center Eggquatics event had participants diving to the bottom of the pool to gather plastic Easter eggs filled with cement. The eggs were then traded in for candy and prizes.

20 years ago

Week of April 26, 2001

A bike trail linking Eagle and Gypsum was a top priority for the ECO Trails committee. Leaders hoped to tie construction of the trail with development of a new Interstate 70 interchange to serve the Eagle County Airport.

The Gypsum cemetery was nearing its capacity. The Eagle cemetery had around 200 lots remaining, with an additional three acres available for future expansion.

Gypsum resident Rodney Orange was eating 30 eggs and drinking three gallons of water a day to prepare for an amateur body-building competition.

The EVHS Knowledge Bowl team placed third at the regional competition.

A group of local kids contributed items — including a rock from the Eagle River and a photo of the 1999 Fighting Eagle PeeWee Football team — for a time capsule to be buried at the new Brush Creek Community Playground

30 years ago

Week of May 2, 1991

After less than one month of operation, Gypsum’s new skate park had already fallen victim to vandalism. There was evidence of fire lit beneath and near the ramp and broken glass around the area. Additionally, older kids had been accused of deterring younger riders from playing at the structure. “If they continue to rip it up, we’ll have to take it down,” said Gypsum Town Council member Pam Schultz.

In a speech laced with nautical metaphors, Eagle County School District Superintendent Pat Conran urged residents to stop bashing the district administration. “We have an able crew of more than 300. Our crew is strong, experienced, faithful and dedicated. We are on a course to reach excellence in education,” Conran said.

40 years ago

Week of April 30, 1981

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies Steven Campbell and William Fritch escaped injury after their patrol car was hit during a traffic pursuit.

EVHS volleyball star Diane Bassett signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Wyoming.

Because Loren Chambers of Eagle had the chicken pox on the night of the local Club Scout pinewood derby, he couldn’t participate in the action. But his racecar took first place at the event.

Canada’s of Colorado Land Company listed a three bedroom, three bathroom earth shelter home located in Eagle. The asking price was $210,000 for the 2,150-square-foot dwelling.

50 years ago

Week of April 27, 1971

Richard L. Peterson, president of Vail Associates Inc. announced lift ticket revenues at the resort increased 24% over its 1970 figures. Total revenues for the recently completed ski season were approximately $3 million.

Susan Chandler of Eagle and Laurie Troxel of Minturn both earned prestigious Boettcher Foundation scholarships.

The Gypsum Rod and Gun Club planned a jackpot shoot at the club grounds located west of town.

Becky Covalt and Anna Marie Hoza were eligible to attend the Columbine Girls State event in Denver.

60 years ago

Week of April 27, 1961

The EVHS Junior-Senior Prom was planned at the Gypsum gym on May 6. The Steve McNicols Orchestra was booked to play for the event and admission was $1.25 per person of $1.75 per couple.

The Burns PTA planned a box social to raise money for an end-of-year party.

70 years ago

Week of April 26, 1951

Eagle County High School took first place honors at the county track meet. ECHS earned 60 points at the event, followed by Minturn High School with 22 points, Eagle High School will 11 points and McCoy High School with three points.

The Eagle Cemetery Association was nearing completion of an improvement project. “The cemetery, formerly a barren, sagebrush ridden eyesore is gradually becoming a green, shady and beautiful corner of Eagle,” the Enterprise reported.

The ECHS Junior-Senior Prom was planned at the school gym. The public was invited to attend. An 11-piece orchestra was slated to perform. Admission was $1.50 per couple.

80 years ago

Week of May 2, 1941

The 1941 Colorado highway budget included a $15,000 appropriation for a bridge over Lake Creek, west of Edwards, on U.S. Highway 6. The new budget also included $30,000 for approaches to the railroad overpass at Pando on U.S. Highway 24.

The ECHS news column reported “Word was received from Mesa College that our valedictorian of last year, Joyce Borah, received straight A’s for the year.”

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “The Great Dictator” starring Charlie Chaplin.